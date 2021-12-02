Pakistan rejects Indian wheat transit proposal (report)





Pakistan has rejected India’s proposal to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in Indian or Afghan trucks via the Wagah border post, according to a news report on Thursday.

Last week, Pakistan officially informed India of its decision to allow the transport of wheat and life-saving medicines to neighboring Afghanistan via its territory on “an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes”.

Official sources here have alleged that New Delhi is dragging its feet in suggesting “unworkable” options for transporting wheat to Afghanistan, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. On Thursday, India said discussions with Pakistan were underway to finalize modalities for channeling its aid to Afghanistan through Pakistani soil and insisted that no conditions should be attached to it. sending humanitarian aid.

In New Delhi, Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said humanitarian aid should not be subject to conditions. We learn that the modalities of delivery of Indian aid have not yet been developed, because Islamabad has set certain conditions for the establishment of the transit facility.

Pakistan insisted that wheat and medicine shipments to Afghanistan be transported by Pakistani trucks from the Wagah border post while India preferred to use its own means of transport, according to people familiar with the matter. India is keen to ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries without being diverted and wants relief supplies distributed through a credible international agency, they said.

Pakistan has proposed that trucks under the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) banner transport wheat and other essentials from India to Afghanistan, the newspaper said, citing sources. A senior Pakistani foreign ministry official told the newspaper that the Pakistani terms should not be seen as conditions. On the contrary, he added, they were intended to facilitate humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan.

On India’s reported proposal that wheat should be shipped in Indian or Afghan trucks, the official said: “This option is not feasible.” He said India had received permission to use Pakistan’s land route on an exceptional basis. “Since there is no bilateral trade between Afghanistan and India via Pakistan, even New Delhi knows that its trucks cannot be used to transport wheat, according to the official.

The official also said that if Pakistan allowed Indian trucks and their crew to use its overland route, an incident could occur that would trigger a diplomatic crisis. Second, Pakistan considered the option of using Afghan trucks. However, Afghan trucks were said to use Pakistani trucks for exports to India. Afghan trucks transfer goods destined for India to Pakistani trucks due to documentation and other requirements. They unload the shipments at the Wagah border. “Therefore, the option of using Indian or Afghan trucks is not an option,” the official said.

“The ball is in India’s court. There is no delay on our part,” he added. In October of this year, India announced 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat for Afghanistan as humanitarian aid and asked Pakistan for permission to transport it across the Wagah border.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow India to transport wheat via Pakistan, suggesting that the Taliban government was ready to accept humanitarian aid from the ‘India. India has contributed to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. This included the supply of over one million metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan over the past decade.

Also last year, India helped Afghanistan with 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told the UN high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in September. However, Pakistan had blocked India’s efforts to supply wheat to the Afghan people amid the cold in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.

