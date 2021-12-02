Jeffrey Epstein introduced me to Trump at 14, according to Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser





One of four women who say she was groomed for sex by Ghislaine Maxwell said on Wednesday disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein took her to meet Donald Trump when she was just 14.

Testifying at the Maxwells trial in New York, the woman, who goes by the pseudonym Jane, said during cross-examination that she met the future president in the 1990s at Mar-a-Lago, his seaside resort of Palm Beach, Florida.

Jane did not allege any inappropriate behavior from Trump and did not elaborate on why she was at the resort.

Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, didn’t he? Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s defense attorney, asked.

Yes, Jane replied.

A courtroom sketch shows defense attorney Laura Menninger questioning witness “Jane” about previous inconsistencies in documents during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in New York on Wednesday. Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

Jane also admitted that in 1998, she entered a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant associated with Trump. It was not immediately clear whether this was before or after the meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump, who once referred to Epstein as a great guy, recalled meeting Jane.

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump told reporters he was not a fan of him.

Another woman, Virginia Giuffre, who is not in the case, said in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell tricked her into Prince Andrew when she was 17. He denied the allegations.

Asked by Menninger, Jane recalled being on one of Epstein’s private flights with Prince Andrew.

Longtime Epstein pilot Larry Visoski said on Tuesday he remembered meeting Jane on one of his flights, but didn’t know she was underage.

The thefts became the subject of close media scrutiny after it was discovered that Andrew and other bold names, such as former President Bill Clinton and Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz, had made trips to his planes. There are no allegations of trafficking against Clinton and Dershowitz.

Maxwell, 59, a British socialite, has been accused of identifying and targeting vulnerable girls and young women and preparing them for sex with Epstein and other powerful men.

Maxwell, who is on trial accused of helping Epstein recruit and abuse Jane and three other underage girls, mostly in the 1990s, has denied all charges. She pleaded not guilty to all six counts against her.

Maxwell’s attorneys claim she is the scapegoat for federal prosecutors because they cannot try Epstein, a convicted sex offender who hanged himself in a Manhattan dungeon two years ago while awaiting his trial for sex trafficking.

Maxwell’s siblings echoed the claim that Maxwell was unfairly targeted for prosecution. On Wednesday, her sister Isabel and her brother Kevin were in the courtroom.

Jane revealed she ran into Trump a day after testifying in detail that Maxwell trained her to massage and sexually satisfy Epstein.

Jane also testified that she was regularly abused by Epstein and participated in orgies involving both Maxwell and Epstein at Epstein’s lavish mansions in Palm Beach, Florida, New York and at his ranch in New Mexico.

When asked, Jane described sex as kissing, oral sex on each other, oral sex on Jeffrey, full sex.

Jane has found her credibility repeatedly questioned by Menninger.

Did you repeat your testimony for direct examination? Menninger asked.

No, Jane replied.

Menninger then produced a thank you note to Epstein that included the You rock my world line and asked Jane if she had written it.

Embarrassingly yes, she replied.

Jane, interviewed by District Attorney Alison Moe, said her family was strapped for cash and Epstein had paid some of their bills. She said she regretted taking the money.

Burying her face in her hands and bursting into tears, Jane said she was asking for closure and had no financial stake in the outcome of the trial.

“I hope that will end all of this and that I can move on with my life,” she said.

Jane was followed to the stand by an ex-boyfriend, an actor identified by the pseudonym Matt. He said Jane told him what she said Maxwell and Epstein did to her. He said Jane also confessed to her mother why Epstein gave her the money.

She told the mom the money wasn’t free, ”Matt said.

Jane said on Tuesday that she was still mourning her father’s death when Maxwell and Epstein befriended her at the age of 14 at Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan.

Epstein, who was a big donor to the prestigious program, also had a cabin near the camp.

Jane said Maxwell behaves like an older sister while luring her into sex trafficking. She admitted that she only spoke to investigators about Maxwell’s alleged involvement after Epstein’s death by suicide in 2019.

They did despicable things to me and I didn’t want to talk about it, she said in cross-examination on Tuesday.

Maxwell’s trial in the Southern District of New York began Monday and is expected to last six weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-introduced-trump-14-ghislaine-maxwell-accuser-says-rcna7253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos