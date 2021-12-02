Jan.6 probe to detail the riot on Capitol Hill and Trump’s response to the White House in public hearings





Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

House panel investigating deadly US Capitol invasion aims to hold lengthy public hearings next year detailing “in vivid color” the events of January 6, both on Capitol Hill and in the White House Former President Donald Trump Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Thursday.

Cheney, the vice chairman of the select committee and one of its two Republican members, said the panel aimed to conduct “several weeks of public hearings” sometime in 2022, a crucial mid-election year. term in which the GOP hopes to regain majority control of at least one chamber of Congress.

These hearings will lay out “exactly what happened every minute of the day on January 6 here on the Capitol and the White House and what led to this violent attack,” Cheney said at a rules committee hearing from the room.

Cheney revealed the plans less than a day after the select committee voted to advance contempt proceedings against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for his alleged denial of a subpoena. appear for documents and testimony.

On Wednesday night, investigators unanimously voted on a report recommending that the House hold Clark in contempt. Rules committee chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Said Thursday morning that his panel would not yet rule on the report because Clark had had another chance to appear before investigators on Saturday.

Clark is the second Trump associate to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with committee subpoenas. The first, former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon, was charged with contempt by the House and subsequently charged with two counts by a federal grand jury. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s constant denunciations of the Capitol Riot by Cheney, and her participation on the Jan.6 committee itself, made her the target of criticism from the former president and many of his fellow Republicans.

Cheney was stripped of his leadership role after refusing to stop criticizing Trump for spreading the false conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, many of whom have claimed they wanted to undo President Joe Biden’s election victory, stormed the Capitol on January 6 and forced Congress into hiding.

Trump has never conceded to Biden and continues to spread unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of voter fraud, even though he suggests he could run for president again in 2024. Trump has been impeached in the House for inciting the attempted insurrection, but he was acquitted in the Senate where 60 votes are needed for the conviction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/02/jan-6-probe-will-detail-capitol-riot-and-trump-white-house-response-in-public-hearings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos