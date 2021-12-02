Politics
Cong accuses Prime Minister Modi’s government of behaving in an autocratic manner
Himachal Pradesh Congressman Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of the NDA government of behaving autocratically and said that was the reason the party s he was refused permission to demonstrate against rising prices in Delhi.
Speaking to the media, Rathore said that the Delhi lieutenant governor’s refusal to organize a protest against rising prices, unemployment and the declining economy was contrary to values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.
He called it the murder of democracy and said the party was denied permission at the request of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that the party organized a demonstration in Shimla on December 3 against injustice.
The Modi government works in an autocratic manner where no one has the freedom to speak out or protest against the Central government. This goes against parliamentary standards as opposition parties are not allowed to express their resentment and the same type of behavior has been adopted when passing or repealing three farm laws, he said. -he adds.
Rathore also criticized the Union Agriculture Minister for denying any information about the deaths of farmers in Delhi border protests and said the minister’s statement was completely misleading because the government was evading his responsibility.
He expressed satisfaction with Jan Jagran Abhiyan’s campaign in the state and said the party received huge public support and would achieve victory in the state in the 2022 parliamentary elections.
Following the victory in the recently concluded HP bypolls, Congress is focusing on 22 assembly segments out of a total of 68 where the party has failed to achieve victory in the past 10 to 30 years.
I organized padyatras in 11 of these segments under Jan Jagran Abhiyan to revive the party, he added.
