U.S. government bought Chinese tech despite ban: report





U.S. government agencies reportedly bought the technology from a Chinese company despite a federal ban. At least three government agencies, including the military, have purchased CCTV equipment from Lorex, a wholly-owned subsidiary of a company federally banned from selling technology in the United States, according to Tech Crunch. BLACKROCK INVESTMENTS IN CHINA: CONSUMERS RESEARCH WARNING CONSUMERS, GOVERNMENTS That company, Dahua Technology, was one of several Chinese companies banned from selling technology to the US government under a 2019 contract. defense spending law amid fears that the Chinese government could use transactions to conduct espionage activities. Additionally, Dahua was added to a federal list of economic trade restrictions in 2019 due to the company being linked to the Chinese government’s efforts to suppress the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang region. Records obtained by TechCrunch show federal agencies spent thousands of dollars on Lorex’s CCTV equipment, including the Drug Enforcement Agency which purchased nine Lorex hard drives in May through a technology vendor. of Washington, DC. A DEA spokesperson told TechCrunch the purchases were made through the General Services Administration, but did not confirm whether Lorex products have been removed from the GSA government purchasing portal. “GSA has several means to control the suppliers and products sold on GSA Advantage in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR),” GSA said in a statement to Tech Crunch. “In addition, contractors must comply with FAR clauses and provisions requiring them to declare whether they sell the covered technology. Products confirmed to be non-compliant are withdrawn from GSA Advantage.” PENG SHUAI: WTA WITHDRAWS TOURNAMENTS FROM CHINA AND HONG KONG FOR LACK OF “ACCEPTABLE” RESPONSE Records also show that the Department of the Army and the Department of Defense Finance and Accounts Department of the Department of Defense purchased Lorex equipment. In a statement, the military told Tech Crunch that the contractors were responsible for ensuring that the equipment came from a legitimate company. “On August 13, 2020, the Ministry of Defense implemented the prohibitions of article 889 of the law on the authorization of national defense for the fiscal year 2019 and of public law 115-232. offer federal contracts are required to assert their compliance with various federal laws. Supplementary Provisions and Clauses of the Procurement and Defense Regulations, including those required by PL 115-232 on the System for Award Management website . Title 18 of the United States Code, or liability under the False Claims Act, applies if a business presents itself in the wrong way, “said Army spokesman Lt. Col. Brandon Kelley. A Democratic spokesperson for the House Armed Services Committee is calling on the Defense Department to take “appropriate action.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In a statement, Monica Matoush said the committee “expects the Defense Ministry to take appropriate action to investigate these reports and, if warranted, to take action to mitigate the damage. and prevent future problems ”. The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/u-s-government-purchased-chinese-technology-despite-ban-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos