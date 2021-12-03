China wants to write the technological rules for 5G. Experts say it’s a big deal

You may not be familiar with the International Telecommunication Union or the 3rd generation partnership project, but they and similar organizations are setting security standards for the Internet today and tomorrow. Experts say Beijing has stacked the boards of these groups to benefit China and undermine data privacy and information security in the rest of the world.

This is not the way these bodies are supposed to function. Their advice is meant to mediate between competing industry proposals in search of the best ideas for everyone. This is the process that has created technical standards for everything from DVDs and WiFi to 2G, 3G, 4G, and more.

While the process is not completely apolitical, given the stakes involved, the technical standardization process has traditionally focused on technical, rather than commercial or political arguments, to debate the merits of a standard, explains one. paper from the Asia Policy Institute published Wednesday. However, China’s growing engagement in standard setting, especially given its top-down, state-centric approach to standardization, is changing the status quo.

What does a modified status quo look like? Laura Bate, senior director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, recalled a moment from 2016. Members of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project were deciding between two proposals for encoding data in 5G equipment, one from San Diego-based Qualcomm, the other from the Chinese company Huawei. suspected by Western intelligence agencies and others of helping Beijing spy on the world.

The representative of Lenovo, a Chinese laptop maker, voted for Qualcomms’ proposal and quickly faced an epic backlash in China for its lack of patriotism, Bate said at an event hosted by Defense One on Thursday. .

The reprimanded company representative then changed the vote to Huawei’s proposal, and the company’s co-founder promised never vote against China’s preferred standard again.

We both agree that Chinese companies should be united and should not be provoked by foreigners, Liu Chuanzhi wrote.

In 2018, Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched the Chinese Standards Initiative 2035, which explicitly seeks to dominate standards bodies.

This approach includes the placement of Chinese nationals in managerial positions within the [standards development organizations]; increase the representation of Chinese technology companies within these bodies; assume leadership positions in secretariats, working groups and technical sub-committees; and push Chinese companies to vote for Chinese proposals, notes the Asia Policy Institute document.

Bate said China aims to shape future standards for everything from quantum computing and 6G to international standards around artificial intelligence along the same lines.

When you start to see this desire to vote not necessarily for the most technologically rational solution, but for the sake of patriotism, the promotion of national interests, you are entering quite different territory, she said. China could, for example, push for a standard allowing for greater surveillance.

But there is also an economic threat. By setting standards, Chinese companies will have a speed advantage in patenting new technologies to meet those standards, which means more countries and companies are paying to use Chinese technology. That money will be reinvested in research and development to develop new technologies and get more patents, a cycle that will drive out companies that place more emphasis on security, Bate noted. You have huge chunks of Africa, East Asia, and Central Asia relying on these technologies, technologies that may not be the safest.

This is a problem that some American lawmakers are trying to solve through the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act, which includes provisions to promote the training of companies that are stakeholders of standardization bodies and to build capacities to better influence these bodies. But, Bate said, if the United States works too hard to push companies that value high safety standards to play a larger role in standards bodies, the government runs the risk of appearing too political, thus undermining the very neutrality that he tries to preserve.

How do you promote this without appearing to politicize the process? It should be about sound technology, not about which policy wins.