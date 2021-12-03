Trump complains about January 6 crowd size coverage to Nigel Farage





Hundreds of supporters of former President Trump stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, bursting into Congress in a violent attempt to overthrow democracy that left five dead, dozens injured and many more. untold questions about how this was allowed to happen, how to hold those responsible to account, and how to tackle the growing thirst for violence within the American right.

Trump also has a question on January 6: Why isn’t anyone talking about the size of his crowd at the rally that preceded the riot?

“It was a massive rally, with hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people. I think that was the biggest crowd I’ve even spoken to before, ”Trump told British Tory Nigel Farage in an interview that aired Wednesday, (falsely) adding that the real insurgency took place on election day.

“If you had been watching the crowd, nobody wants to talk about it,” he continued. “I think he was the tallest and most people – and I’ve spoken to really large crowds – I’ve never spoken in front of a crowd of this size. No one ever talks about it. “

In a new interview, Trump was asked if he regrets J6. He said the real insurgency took place on election day and J6 was just a protest, no one gives him credit for attracting so many people to hear him speak that day, and that some really bad things happened on the other side. pic.twitter.com/z8pnx0aFXV

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2021

“Then unfortunately bad things happened,” Trump added.

Farage’s initial question was whether it was a mistake to organize a rally on January 6.

Trump’s interview with Farage is another disturbing look at the psychology of the former president, for whom the deadly riot on Capitol Hill is just an aside from the numbers he drew at the rally that began over early in the day.

The former president also made the ludicrous claim that the attack on the Capitol was carried out by members of Antifa – rather than his own supporters. “Antifa. Bad. Very bad, ”Trump told Farage. “They had Antifa in this gathering. They had Antifa leading a lot of people that day in January. It’s pretty amazing that nothing happens to them.

Donald Trump discusses Black Lives Matter and Antifa in a WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE interview with Nigel Farage on GB News. pic.twitter.com/mNpl6WET8W

– GB News (@GBNEWS) December 2, 2021

The person who ultimately bears the greatest responsibility for the attack on Capitol Hill is Trump himself. He was the driving force behind the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen. He and his allies in Congress and the conservative media spent the weeks leading up to January 6 calling for action. He told his Ellipse supporters that they had to “fight like hell” or they “won’t have a country.”

The extent to which his message resonated is evident in the cases of the more than 700 people who have been charged in the wake of the attack on the Capitol. As Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said at a sentencing hearing for one of the rioters on Wednesday, Trump and his allies “deliberately fanned the flames of fear and discontent and explicitly encouraged [attendees] to go to Capitol Hill and fight for one reason and one only: to make sure that the certification of the election did not take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-complains-jan-6-rally-crowd-size-coverage-1265771/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos