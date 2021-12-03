India-Russia summit: Far Eastern Russia at the center of the Modi-Putin summit

This year, the annual December 6 summit chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, will focus on cooperation and joint projects in the Russian Far East.

India has ambitious plans for the resource-rich Russian Far East and Modi had announced a $ 1 billion Line of Credit (LoC) for various projects in the region while announcing India’s Act Far East policy of Vladivostok. in 2019. Monday’s summit will give further impetus to India’s participation. in the area, ET learned. All eyes are on the relaunch of the Vladivostok-Chennai maritime link.

Ahead of his visit, Putin said on Wednesday: Next week I will be visiting India. During talks with Prime Minister Modi, we will present new large-scale initiatives for the further development of the particularly privileged Russian-Indian relationship, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership. This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good momentum; links are actively developing in energy, innovation, space and the production of coronavirus vaccines and drugs. There is extensive cooperation in the defense sector, notably through the creation of joint ventures.



India is one of the authoritative centers of the multipolar world with a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own. I am confident that, building on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue to work together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian relations, Putin said.

The Act Far East policy contributes to India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and the Russian Far East is a key part of the emerging Indo-Russian partnership in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN region. Energy is one of the key pillars of Delhi’s Far East policy, with the government planning to increase investment in Russian oil fields in the region.

Russia has the largest known reserves of natural gas in the world, and most of these reserves are found in the Russian Far East. In September this year, while addressing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) virtually, Modi expressed optimism that India and Russia together can bring stability to the global market for energy.

In his post to EEF 2021, Modi highlighted the historical and civilizational importance of Sangam. He described Vladivostok as a true Sangam of Eurasia and the Pacific and highlighted the region’s geostrategic location in terms of connectivity.

Indian oil and gas companies want to further expand their investments in Russian oil and gas fields, especially in the Russian Far East and Arctic region. India’s cumulative investment in oil and gas projects in Russia exceeds $ 15 billion. It is the main destination for Indian overseas investments in the oil and gas sector.

Russian oil giant Rosneft and its partner bought Essar Oil, renamed Nayara Energy, in 2017 for $ 12.9 billion. In Vladivostok, the two countries during the EEF, in the presence of the Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Puri, also launched their commercial cooperation in shipbuilding and explored new opportunities in agro-industry, ceramics, strategic minerals and rare earths and diamonds.

Last year, IOC signed an agreement with Rosneft for the annual purchase of 2 million tonnes of crude oil. It was the first ever annual oil purchase agreement between the two countries. India also imports liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia and is looking for opportunities to involve Indian companies in infrastructure development projects in the Siberian and Arctic regions.

India is also looking to invest in the Rosnefts Vostok project. Vostok Oil is one of the most promising oil production projects in the world. It includes 52 license zones with a resource base of over 6 billion tonnes of oil.

Oil and gas reserves in the Russian Arctic could be sufficient for the country if needed, for decades or even centuries, according to Russian estimates.

The Indian government also wants coordination with Japan and South Korea to develop infrastructure and attract investment in the Russian Far East. An India-Japan-Russia trilateral is exploring joint projects.

Russia’s vision from Lisbon to Jakarta complements India’s reach in Southeast Asia and the Far East and contributes to India’s Far East policy which involves role and investment of New Delhi in the resource-rich Russian Far East.

At the same time, the Arctic opens up new opportunities for hydrocarbons and other unexplored potential resources under its ice. Russia maintains a dominant position in the Arctic and sees the region as its strategic backyard.

The Arctic in recent times has presented a new front of opportunity and cooperation between India and Russia. The Barents region in the Arctic region has some of the best known mineral deposits and some of the best deep ports in the world from which to transport products. The region is rich in iron ore. Russia’s oil and gas development projects in the Arctic are accorded high priority.

The Northern Sea Route via the Arctic offers the shortest route between the ports of East Asia and Western Europe. It is estimated that the sea distance from Shanghai to Rotterdam via NSR will be 30% shorter compared to the Suez Canal route, reducing the time by 1,012 days. Likewise, the distance between Yokohama and Rotterdam will be 40% shorter.

