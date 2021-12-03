MPs may call Boris Johnson a liar in the House of Commons in “narrow context”





THE Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons said MPs can only call Boris Johnson a “liar” in a “very narrow context”.

It comes after Ian Blackford was allowed to call Boris Johnson a “liar” during a debate over the Prime Minister’s conduct.

Dame Eleanor Laing intervened in SNP MP Pete Wishart’s comments on trade issues with Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. The speaker explained that this was only allowed in the context of the debate over Johnson’s conduct as Prime Minister. READ MORE: FMQ: Nicola Sturgeon denounces the examination of the Union as a “takeover” We recounted how Laing told MPs on Tuesday that she couldn’t stop Blackford from calling Johnson a liar during a debate on a PM’s no-confidence motion. The SNP had filed a motion of censure accusing the prime minister of “frequently violating” the principle of honesty in public service and pointed to Johnson’s attempts to undermine the Commons Standards Committee during the row with Owen Paterson. He called on Johnson to see his ministerial salary cut by £ 41,567 and refers to the prime minister “routinely ignoring independent advice” on issues such as international law and the ministerial code. Vice President Laing explained why MPs could call PM a liar in the House The motion was not adopted because MPs rejected it by 321 votes to 214, with a majority of 107. However, during the three-hour debate, to which the PM did not even show up, Blackford gave MPs a number of examples where Johnson distorted the truth. This included comments on nursing scholarships, the Prime Minister’s statements on poverty levels and his previous comments on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Blackford said: “I can only conclude that the Prime Minister has turned out to be a liar.” Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts stepped in to say, “Do the members opposite appreciate the damage done to be able to use the word liar in this place, [it] is now passed as a fair and accepted comment and what does that do to our democracy? ” Laing then told MPs she couldn’t stop Blackford from using the term. In the House of Commons today, Laing explained the issue in more detail after it was raised during trade issues. READ MORE: Jacob Rees-Mogg warned as poll shows 55% of Scots want independence Speaking to MPs, she said: “I think it behooves me to make it clear that the honorable gentleman is absolutely right about what he said about my ruling on what the SNP leader , the right honorable gentleman for Ross, Skye and Lochaber [Blackford] was allowed to speak in this chamber during the opposition debate earlier this week. “I have to make it clear to the House, I don’t think it was widely understood, that it was very specifically in the context of the debate on a motion of no confidence in a particular person. “The use of any word which implies that a member of this house has not told the truth is only permitted in this very narrow context. “This should not be taken as a blanket decision that these words can be used. Johnson was pictured at a Christmas market as the debate raged “There are of course always polite and moderate ways of making points and that is how they should be worded here in this room. ” We recounted how Johnson sidestepped the debate over his role in the Tories’ bashing allegations and his conduct as Prime Minister, and instead was pictured at a food and drink market. Johnson was instead replaced at the shipping box by a cabinet minister who declined to engage in the debate and instead listed the achievements of the UK government since taking office.

