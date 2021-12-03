President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Karalloe Dam during his working visit to South Sulawesi Province on Tuesday 23/112021. SETPRES

Karalloe Dam and Farmers’ Hope in Jeneponto

President Jokowi will inaugurate the ninth dam in 2021. Farmers hope this step can increase their productivity and well-being.

Nurham and Rewa are two of the hundreds of rice farmers in Jeneponto Regency who had the opportunity to meet President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Karalloe Dam on November 23, 2021. Both represented the farmers in expressing their gratitude to President Joko Widodo. for the presence of the dam.

The Karalloe Dam is considered to be able to provide direct benefits to the surrounding community. Local farmers also conveyed their messages and hopes for the presence of the dam located in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi.

In addition to thanking President Joko Widodo for the presence of the Karalloe Dam, Nurham expressed the hopes of the farmers of the Jeneponto regency. According to him, so far in Jeneponto there is a shortage of water for irrigation. Therefore, the existence of this dam allows the inhabitants of Jeneponto to have sufficient water.

“My hope, as a farmer, is that the presence of this dam will allow all farmers to improve their well-being. The productivity of the farmers will increase, automatically the welfare of the farmers will increase, ”Nurham said emotionally.

The same was transmitted by Rewa, another farmer. He hopes that the existence of the Karalloe dam can increase the output of farmers’ production many times over. “In order to increase agricultural production from one ton to two tons, we hope that the Karlloe dam can reach at least seven or eight tons,” Rewa said.

Karalloe Dam is administratively located in Garing Village, Datara Village, Tompobulu District and in Taring Village, Tonrorita Village, Biringbulu District, Gowa Regency. The flood zone and the watershed are located in the regency of Gowa, while the irrigation network and the irrigation zone are located in the regency of Jeneponto.

The dam, which spent a construction budget of Rp 1.27 trillion, has a capacity of 40.50 million cubic meters and a flood area of ​​145 hectares. “WL The Karalloe Dam, which was built with a budget of 1.27 trillion rupees, has been completed and is ready to be opened, “President Joko Widodo said in his remarks at the inauguration.

President Jokowi explained that although it is located in Gowa Regency, the Karalloe Dam will later provide benefits for the irrigation of 7,000 hectares of agricultural land in Jeneponto Regency. With these benefits, the Karalloe Dam is expected to increase the productivity and well-being of farmers.

“With the Karalloe dam, farmers who harvested rice only once, harvest it once, later” insyaallah can harvest the rice twice and once palawija, ”he said.

In addition, the existence of the Karalloe Dam is also expected to reduce flooding in Jeneponto Regency by up to 49%. Not only by reducing flooding, the dam is also expected to provide other benefits to the surrounding community, ranging from a 4.5 megawatt, 440 liters / second of raw water hydroelectric power station, to tourism.

“It will also have a good impact because the water in themanage of the Karalloe dam and also has advantages for the production of electricity, raw water, which will all be used later for the community, ”President Jokowi said.

New irrigation network

After inaugurating the dam, President Jokowi then released some fish seeds and had a dialogue with a number of farmers who directly felt the benefits of the presence of the Karalloe dam. The farmers also expressed their appreciation and their aspirations to the Head of State.

The Karalloe Dam is the ninth dam that President Jokowi will inaugurate in 2021, out of a target of 17 dams. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said the Karalloe Dam was built in 2013.

Although there were problems acquiring land, the development process was finally able to resume in 2017. ”WL, it can be completed before what should be December 2021, in a few months, “he said, during a visit to prepare for the inauguration of the Wajo dam.

Minister Basuki explained that the water discharge capacity in this dam is around 40 million cubic meters of water that can be accommodated and used by the community in several surrounding areas. It should be noted that previously the irrigated perimeter of Kelara Karalloe had an irrigation network which was supplied by two weirs, namely the Kelara Weir and the Karalloe Weir.

“The profits are therefore for the irrigation. Meanwhile, for the raw water, there are 440 liters per second, 420 liters per second for Jeneponto, 20 liters per second for Gowa. During this time, the electricity produced is 4.5 MW (Mega Watts), ”Basuki said. .

The plan is that in 2022 there will be a DIPA for irrigation rehabilitation, as the Karlloe irrigation area has been under construction for a long time and there will be 80 new irrigation networks built next year for optimal rehabilitation of the dam water.

Last September, President Jokowi also inaugurated the dam, namely Passelloreng, located in the Wajo regency. The Paselloreng Dam is very large as it has a capacity of 138 million cubic meters of water with a flood area of ​​1,258 hectares.

The Paselloreng dam is capable of irrigating 8,500 hectares of rice fields. It is therefore hoped that the existing water supply will increase the frequency of planting each year in order to increase land productivity and the welfare of farmers. In addition, the Paselloreng Dam is also useful for water security, reducing the flooding of the Gilireng River to 489 cubic meters per second and providing 145 liters of raw water per second, and will serve six sub-districts of the regency of Wajo.

