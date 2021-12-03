Additional funding of $ 1 trillion is needed over 10 years to meet COP26 commitments: government of RS





India will need around $ 1 trillion in additional funding over the next ten years to meet the commitments Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at the just concluded COP26 climate summit, announced on Thursday. the Rajya Sabha.

Environment Minister Ashwini Choubey responded on Wednesday to Rajya MP Sabha Sushil Modi on climate finance required by India, saying the country expects developed countries to transfer 1,000 billion dollars a year to developing countries to meet their climate goals. During the global event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India’s non-fossil capacity will reach 500 GW, meet 50 percent of its energy needs with renewable energies, reduce its total projected carbon emissions from one billion tonnes and will reduce carbon intensity by 45 percent. until 2030. The Prime Minister also said India will achieve net zero emissions by 2070. Under the Paris Agreement which was adopted by signatory countries in 2015, India had submitted a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) with quantified targets to reduce the emissions intensity of its gross domestic product ( GDP) from 33 to 35% until 2030 compared to 2005 levels, to reach around 40% of the cumulative installed electric capacity from non-fossil energy resources by 2030, and to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. Developed countries had pledged to achieve a mobilization target of US $ 100 billion per year by 2020. The Glasgow Climate Pact noted with deep regret that the target of developed country parties has not been met. yet been achieved. In this regard, COP26 requested the UNFCCC Standing Committee on Finance to prepare a report in 2022 on progress made towards the goal of mobilizing the US $ 100 billion per year to meet the needs of developing countries. development. On Wednesday, Vaishnaw said India’s climate actions have so far been largely funded by domestic resources. According to India’s Third Biennial Update Report (BUR) to the UNFCCC in February 2021, between 2014 and 2019, when the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund provided grants for a total of only 165.25 million US dollars, the corresponding national mobilization amounts to 1.374 billion US dollars. In this context, the government launched the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) program, targeting the reduction of carbon emissions in 13 energy-intensive sectors, authorized up to 100% of foreign direct investment (FDI) under of the automatic track in the renewable energy sector, waived the charges of the Interstate Transportation System (ISTS) for the interstate sale of solar and wind power for projects, made a trajectory statement for the renewable energy purchase obligation (RPO) and set up renewable energy parks, in addition to announcing the National Hydrogen Mission, the ministry’s response said. India’s non-fossil energy has grown by more than 25 percent over the past seven years and has reached 40 percent of India’s energy mix, according to the response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/cop-26-narendra-modi-commitments-rajya-sabha-7653505/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos