Politics
Over 1.5 lakh expected to attend PM’s rally in Dehradun
New Delhi: Uttarakhand’s BJP is working hard to make Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe Saturday rally in Dehradun was a huge success. About 1.5 lakh of people as well as workers from the Saffron Party are expected to attend the rally, which will kick off the BJP’s campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly Polls.
The Uttarakhand polls will take place in February-March next year with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. A party leader said more than 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the statewide rally. “Senior leaders and field workers are working overtime to ensure a huge crowd is present at Prime Minister Modi’s rally on December 4. It will be one of the largest gatherings in the state and it will kick off officially the BJP election campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, “he said.
The BJP also asked all of its booth employees to attend the rally. “Along with our workers and our leaders, thousands of ordinary people will attend the Prime Minister’s rally. It will be historic with the presence of more than 1.5 lakh of people,” said the leader.
Last week BJP Chief Minister for Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami met with BJP leader JP Nadda, party (organization) national secretary general BL Santhosh and state election official Pralhad Joshi to discuss the Prime Minister’s visit and a public rally.
During his visit to Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. The Prime Minister’s visit will focus on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smoother and safer, and also increase tourism to the region. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to boost connectivity in areas that were once considered remote.
