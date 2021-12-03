Boris Johnson news: Starmer in ruthless plot as Prime Minister faces key test for by-elections | Politics | New





Labor and the Liberal Democrats insisted there was no formal agreement to join forces, but Sir Ed Davey’s party was fairly silent ahead of the Old Bexley by-elections and of Sidcup – offering Sir Keir an open path to challenge a Tory siege. On the other side, Labor chose not to go beyond its campaign for the Shropshire North by-election on December 16, despite finishing second in 2019 – giving Liberal Democrats a clear run against the Conservatives.

A Labor strategist told the Financial Times: “We can see that the Lib Dems have focused on Shropshire North and they will probably end up there for a good second. “They came second in the recent local elections – from their perspective it makes sense that they are focusing their resources there.” In the heavily pro-Brexit seat in Bexley constituency, vacant since the death of former minister James Brokenshire, the Tories hold a massive majority of 18,952 in the general election two years ago. The Shropshire seat – vacated after the resignation of former minister Owen Paterson – holds an even larger majority of 22,949 in the last general election.

Two years ago, the Lib Dems finished third, but won seats in the May local election. The by-elections come at a crucial time for Mr Johnson under pressure and a strong warning, the parties are giving each other a clear race against the Tories in the seats over their greatest assets. Sir Keir rejected calls for a “progressive alliance” of Labor, Lib Dems and Greens. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed had also rejected the idea of ​​a formal party pact, but admitted: “The Lib Dems are a crucial part of the fight to get Boris Johnson out of power. READ MORE: Sturgeon forced into embarrassing apology

“We will campaign in areas where we believe we can win and I expect Labor to do the same. “It’s no secret that we don’t put our best efforts into every by-election, but in Chesham and Amersham this summer and in North Shropshire now, we can make our case strong.” Senior Tories fear the by-election in Bexley may be closer than expected, mainly due to declining voter turnout and associated apathy. Strategists in Mr Johnson’s ruling party are closely watching the impact of what has been described as an “under the radar” collaboration between Labor and Liberal Democrats in the crucial by-elections. DO NOT MISS

One of them told the Financial Times: “If the left pulls together it could make things much more difficult in 2024. “We were lucky that the center-right vote was fully united in the last election and they were not. It could be a game changer. “ Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London, added: “If there is to be a move towards some kind of progressive alliance or electoral pact, it will have to be tacit. “There is no prospect of Labor or the Lib Dems – whether at the top or on the ground – doing anything formal.” In June, the Lib Dems took an unexpected victory in Chesham and Amersham, with Sarah Green securing a 25% swing and winning with a majority of over 8,000.

The Labor campaign has gone under the radar with support dipping to just 11%, mainly because of what many observers have called a tactical vote for the Lib Dems, with the Labor candidate receiving just 622 votes. But a few weeks later, the tables turned in the Batley-and-Spen by-election – won by Labor – where the Lib Dem campaign was extremely low-key. However, Lib Dem insiders insisted he had set up a fight ready in two neighborhoods where it was felt “soft conservative” voters would not be ready to switch to Labor. A party strategist told the Financial Times: “We would never go so far as to say there was a deal, but we fought to convince the ‘soft-Con switchers’ in places where it was unlikely. let them make a complete conversion into Labor. “

