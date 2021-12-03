China-Africa Forum: President Xi Jinping describes the 9 programs of the 2035 vision of Sino-African cooperation

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping described the 2035 vision for China-Africa cooperation. This vision developed together between China and Africa is made up of nine (9) programs. As part of its first three-year plan, China will work closely with African countries to implement these nine (9) programs, President Xi Jinping said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on Sino-African Cooperation held in Dakar, Senegal.

Below, the 9 programs of the 2035 vision of China-Africa Cooperation, presented by President Xi Jinping.

First, the health program. To contribute to the achievement of the objective set by the African Union of vaccinating 60% of the African population against COVID-19 by 2022, I hereby announce that China will provide Africa with one billion doses of additional vaccines, including 600 million in the form of donations and 400 million millions in other forms such as joint production between Chinese companies and the African countries concerned. In addition, China will carry out ten health projects for African countries and send 1,500 medical professionals and public health experts to Africa.

Second, the program for poverty reduction and agriculture.China will carry out ten poverty reduction and agriculture projects for Africa, send 500 agronomists to Africa, set up joint Sino-African centers for exchanges, demonstrations and training in modern agricultural technologies, and promote institutions and organizations in China. Chinese enterprises to build demonstration villages in Africa for Sino-African cooperation in agricultural development and poverty reduction, and will support the launch of the One hundred enterprises in a thousand villages initiative by the Alliance of Chinese enterprises in Africa for social responsibilities.

Third, the program for the promotion of trade. China will open up green corridors for exports to China of African agricultural products, speed up the inspection and quarantine procedure, and further expand the categories of products exempt from tariffs in favor of least developed countries with diplomatic relations with China. it to bring the total volume of Chinese imports from Africa 300 billion US dollars in the next three years. China will provide a US $ 10 billion foreign trade finance line to Africa to support its exports and establish a China-Africa pilot zone for deep economic and trade cooperation in China and a China-Africa cooperation industrial park in China. within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. China will carry out ten projects in the field of infrastructure interconnection for Africa. Together with the African Continental Free Exchange Zone (AfCFTA) secretariat, it will create a group of experts for Sino-African economic cooperation and will continue to support the development of the AfCFTA.

Fourth, the program for the promotion of investment. In the next three years, China will encourage its companies to invest at least US $ 10 billion in Africa and set up a China-Africa platform for the promotion of private investment. It will carry out ten industrialization and employment promotion projects for Africa, provide African financial institutions with a line of credit of US $ 10 billion, will primarily support the development of African SMEs and will establish a China-Africa center for cross-border services in RMB. China will write off unpaid debts on intergovernmental interest-free loans arriving at the end of 2021 from Africa’s least developed countries.

China is ready to allocate to African countries 10 billion US dollars from its new allocation of SDRs issued by the IMF.

Fifth, the digital innovation agenda. China will carry out ten digital economy projects for Africa, establish Sino-African cooperation centers on the application of satellite remote sensing, and support the development of joint laboratories, partnership research institutes and cooperation bases in Africa. scientific and technological innovation. China will expand cooperation with African countries on Silk Road trade, organize online festivals for quality African products and tourism trade promotion activities, and implement a project to promote access. from a hundred shops and a thousand African products to the trading platforms.

Sixth, the green development program. China will carry out ten projects for green development, environmental protection and the fight against climate change for Africa, will support the development of the Great Green Wall and will build demonstration zones in Africa for low-carbon development and adaptation to climate change.

Seven, the capacity building program. China will provide assistance to Africa to build or renovate ten schools and invite 10,000 high-level African professionals to seminars or forums. It will implement Avenir de lAfrique China-Africa cooperation plan on vocational training and launch the Direct Train Employment project for African students in China. China will continue to set up Luban Workshops in cooperation with African countries and will encourage Chinese companies in Africa to offer at least 800,000 jobs to local residents.

Eighth, the program for human and cultural exchanges. China is ready to support the listing of all African countries having diplomatic relations with it on the list of approved destinations for Chinese tourists traveling in groups. It will organize African film festivals in China and Chinese film festivals in Africa, and hold a China-Africa forum on youth services and a China-Africa forum on women.

Ninth, the program for peace and security. China will carry out ten projects for Africa in the fields of peace and security, continue to implement military aid to the African Union, support African countries in their efforts to preserve regional security and fight terrorism on their own. , conduct joint exercises and on-site training between Chinese and African peacekeeping forces, and develop cooperation in the control of small arms and light weapons.

