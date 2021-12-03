Donald Trump has new Bonkers plan to avenge Big Tech ban





After then-President Donald Trump led a failed coup in Washington, several social media companies, including the favorite of them Trump: Twitter kicked him off their platforms. Now, nearly a year after the January 6 riot, the ex-president and current GOP leader is set to take revenge on Big Tech.

So far, Trump’s attempts to create an alternative to MAGA media have proven to be either unsuccessful or spectacularly embarrassing. But there is reason to believe that Trump is closer than ever to his dream of a Trumpy social network; He privately discussed the option of teaming up with Rumble, a YouTube right-wing aspirant based in Canada.

According to email and server records, it appears that the yet to be launched Truth Social social media app already shares infrastructure, with Rumble hosting an email server for the app planned by Trump. .

In recent months, Rumble and the social media company of the twice-indicted former presidents have been in talks about a potential business partnership, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of those sources, who spoke to Trump from this prospect, said the former president repeatedly asked how much Rumble could pay him and bragged that regardless of Rumble’s proposal, his partnership would be worth double, given its huge fan base of Tories and Republican voters.

Spokesmen for Rumble and Truth Social did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

Trump, the emerging media parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is already going public and has been valued at over $ 1 billion, according to Reuters. Rumble, which announced it would go public on Wednesday, is valued at around $ 2.1 billion.

Trump joined Rumble in June, marking the former president’s first new account with a social media company since Twitter, Facebook and YouTube suspended him in the wake of the Capitol uprising. His son, Donald Trump Jr., joined Rumble in February and made the channel his main source for hosting videos of his Fox News appearances and short rants on current affairs issues.

Trump announced the creation of a new social media company, Truth Social, in October. The app is one of the pillars of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), a “budding media powerhouse to compete with the liberal media consortium and fight the big tech companies in Silicon Valley, according to a conglomerate argument.

In addition to accounts of a possible partnership between Truth Social and Rumble, The Daily Beast found evidence of limited cooperation between the two companies in the email records, which show a mail server for Truth Social hosted at a Rumble-owned Florida IP address. .

Andrew Morris, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm GreyNoise, reviewed the findings from The Daily Beasts.

“There is an overlap. Rumble hosts a Truth Social mail server,” Morris said. “The server is not in use but it is valid. This email domain name was set up by the Truth Social operators and it was in collaboration with Rumble.

As social media platforms cracked down on elections and COVID-19 disinformation, conservatives offended by content moderation sought to create their own ecosystem of alternative facts, with similar apps like Speak, backed by the wealthy Mercer family , and Gettr, a Twitter clone. by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller and funded by fugitive Chinese billionaire and conservative donor Guo Wengui.

But even among a crowded field of right-wing applications, Rumble has become the darling of leading conservatives in elected offices and the media.

The app has drawn funding from Republicans with deep pockets like Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance, as well as former Trump adviser and billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel.

Originally founded in 2013, the company has grown in popularity among conservatives since Trump took office.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a point of welcoming the company to Sarasota after Rumble announced it would move its headquarters there from Toronto in November. He has reduced the number of videos his office uploads to YouTube in favor of posting to the Governor’s Rumble channel.

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes and conservative talk show host (and Trump pal) Dan Bongino were among the first MAGA figures to join Rumble as content creators. But the company has since expanded its list of paid contributors to include a range of right-wing pundits and pro-Trump media figures, like Glenn Greenwald, former Hawaii congressman Tulsi Gabbard, and former Washington columnist. Examine Siraj Hashmi and others.

CEO Chris Pavlovski described the platform’s founding in 2013 as an attempt to take on Goliaths in the tech industry like YouTube.

They built these platforms on the backs of our aunts and uncles, and in 2013 they started to focus on these [Multi-Channel Networks], lots of big designers, icons, big brands, et cetera, Pavlovski said during a podcast appearance in July. We built Rumble in 2013 to bring distribution and monetization back to the little creator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-looks-to-avenge-big-tech-banishment-with-rumble-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos