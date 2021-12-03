Xi: To understand China, you have to understand CPC





President Xi Jinping delivers a video link speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Understanding China (Guangzhou) conference in Guangdong province on Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

President emphasizes that the Party will always wholeheartedly serve the people President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed the importance of stimulating the exchange of ideas and views to jointly face the challenges facing the world, saying that one must learn to understand the Chinese Communist Party to understand China. today. He made the remark while giving a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Understanding China conference (Guangzhou). This year’s event in Guangzhou was held under the theme “Where and where unprecedented changes in the world, China and the CCP.” Noting that the world has entered a period of fluidity and transformation through changes unprecedented in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, “It is all the more important for us to redeem points of view, to have more interactions and cooperation, and to contribute our wisdom and strengths to a common response to global challenges. “ This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Xi said that over the past century, the CCP has rallied and led the Chinese people to make unremitting efforts that fundamentally changed the future and destiny of the Chinese people and had a profound impact on the course. of world history. In the future, the CCP will draw its strength from history, strive for a better future, stay true to its founding mission, and rally and lead the Chinese people on a new path towards building a modern socialist country, he declared. The President stressed that the Party will always put the people first, remain committed to its fundamental goal of serving the people wholeheartedly, follow a people-centered development philosophy, promote balanced human development and common prosperity for all. , and respond better to the Chinese people’s aspiration for a better life. The Party will also steadfastly follow the path of peaceful development and openness to the world, will work for a community of destiny for humanity and will promote the common values ​​of humanity which are peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, he added. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202112/03/WS61a9514ba310cdd39bc79068.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos