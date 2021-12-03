Georgia election officials sue news site The Gateway Pundit over allegations of election fraud by Donald Trump





Two election workers from Georgia have filed a defamation complaint accusing the conservative U.S. website The Gateway Pundit of knowingly posting false stories that workers engaged in electoral fraud in the 2020 general election.

Key points: The lawsuits stem from the coverage that elevated Donald Trump’s unproven claim that widespread electoral fraud in Georgia resulted in his downfall in that state. it is alleged that the two women and their families suffered significant harassment

On Thursday local time, Fulton County election officers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a mother and daughter, filed a lawsuit against the news site, its owner, Jim Hoft, and her brother, Joe Hoft, a contributor to the site. .

Among other things, the lawsuit says the website and the Hofts waged a “campaign of lies” that led to online and in-person harassment against the two women.

These alleged lies “not only devastated their personal and professional reputations, but sparked a deluge of intimidation, harassment and threats that forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts and fear for their lives. physical security, “says the trial.

Attempts to contact The Gateway Pundit and the Hofts were unsuccessful.

GatewayPundit publisher Jim Hoft has been accused of perpetuating the allegations about the two women, even after the allegations were refuted. (Reuters: Carlos Barria)

Angered by his small loss in a traditionally Republican state, former President Donald Trump focused scrutiny on Georgia, making unproven claims that widespread fraud there led to his downfall in the state.

A representative of Mr. Trump’s legal team, Jacki Pick, addressed a Georgia State Senate committee on December 3, 2020 and showed part of surveillance video from the room where the bulletins votes were counted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Ms Pick told the committee that Republican observers were asked to leave the room late on election night and that once they left, election officials stepped down and counted the hidden and fraudulent ballots.

She did not name the election workers in the video, “but said ‘one of them had Ruby’s name on his shirt somewhere,” “the lawsuit says.

Later that day, The Gateway Pundit was the first outlet to publish Ms Freeman’s full name and, in a later article, it also identified Ms Moss, according to the lawsuit.

The allegation that “suitcases” of ballot papers were removed from under tables out of sight of observers was almost immediately debunked.

However, the allegation continues to circulate among supporters of the former president and others who say the election was marred by fraud.

2020 was the year of the infodemic

The coronavirus has caused a lot of consternation among disinformation experts and fact checkers this year, but it was not the only event causing the infodemic.

Read more

The Gateway Pundit and the Hofts continued the debunked narrative, posting stories and promoting them on social media, even after knowing it had been refuted, according to the lawsuit.

Among other things, according to the lawsuit, their stories accused Ms Freeman and Ms Moss of conspiring to get observers out of a room where the ballots were counted, adding illegal ballots to the count and passing the same ones over. newsletters through scanners several times.

In a phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, Mr Trump urged the Republican official to ‘find’ votes for him and mentioned Ms Freeman by name, calling her a ‘con artist. of votes, professional vote scammer and scammer ”. .

Ms Freeman worked as a temporary election worker in the 2020 election, verifying signatures on mail-in ballots and preparing for their count and processing.

She had worked for the Fulton County Elections Department since 2012 and oversaw the postal ballot operation in last year’s election.

The Trump team has so far been unable to support its claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. election (Reuters: Bryan Woolston)

As the allegations against her began to spread, Ms Freeman received hundreds of threatening emails, texts and phone calls, and strangers showed up at her home, according to the lawsuit.

The FBI concluded on Jan.6 that she would not be safe at home, and she moved out for two months.

She had to ditch her pop-up clothing store because she had to shut down her social media accounts and couldn’t attend the events in person.

This is what it is to try to vote in America

In every election, countless numbers of Americans want to vote but never learn how to register, receive proper ID, find their polling station, or have time to wait in long, long lines. , writes Emily Olson.

Read more

Ms Moss’ teenage son was bombarded with threatening and racist messages after stalkers tracked down his old phone number, which he took back, according to the lawsuit.

Because she had already lived with her grandmother, according to the lawsuit, strangers showed up at least twice at her grandmother’s house and tried to enter to carry out a “citizen arrest”.

Ms Moss used to appreciate the parts of her job that involved interacting with the public, but now becomes anxious if they ask her name, according to the lawsuit.

Their lawsuit was filed in a circuit court in StLouis, where The Gateway Pundit is based. She seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal costs.

He is also asking a judge to declare that the statements published by the website and the Hofts and mentioned in the lawsuit are false and to order the removal of the false and defamatory statements from any website or social media account they control. .

