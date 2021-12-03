PM Modi will today inaugurate the “InFinity Forum” on fintech; more than 70 countries to participate | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a FinTech Leadership Forum on Friday. This is the first edition of the summit and will be inaugurated via a virtual conference. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the summit is expected to see the participation of more than 70 countries, while Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries. The two-day summit will bring together top minds from the business and tech world to discuss how technology and innovation can be harnessed by the FinTech industry for inclusive and serving human growth in his outfit. It is hosted by the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) under the auspices of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg. On Wednesday, the prime minister urged young people, especially those from the world of start-ups, technology and innovation, to attend the summit, as he said he “will set the tone for stakeholders to qu ‘they think beyond the conventional mindset, tackle and discuss new trends in SpaceTech, GreenTech, AgriTech, quantum computing and more. “ According to the PMO, the forum’s agenda will focus on the theme ‘Beyond’, with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond borders, governments and businesses focusing beyond geographic borders. in developing a global stack to promote financial inclusion; FinTech beyond finance, by having a convergence with emerging fields such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to promote sustainable development. It will also include FinTech Beyond Next, with a focus on how quantum computing could impact the nature of the fintech industry going forward and promote new opportunities. The finance ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia are among the keynote speakers. Mukesh Ambani, president of Reliance Industries; Also among the speakers were SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, IBM Corporation Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak. (With contributions from the agency)

