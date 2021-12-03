President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by parliament





President Dr Arif Alvi signing the Election (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Aiwan-e-Sadr on December 2, 2021. PIDBill foresees the holding of the next general elections through the EVM as well as the granting of the right voting for overseas Pakistanis. People will have to trust him. It does not imply any advancement. It’s too simple, “President Alvi said of EVM. After its success in the next election, EVM would be marketed as the product of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021, which had already been passed by Parliament and called on opposing voices not to be afraid of simple electronic voting machines (EVMs) who he hoped would help organize an election fair and put an end to the rigging.

People will have to trust him. It does not imply any advancement. It’s too simple. The country is making progress by adopting new things, the president said at a ceremony.

Passed by Parliament, the bill provides for the holding of the next general elections via the EVM as well as the granting of the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis via i-voting.

He said the EVM would ensure the fair elections, long desired in Pakistan, as each election followed controversies and allegations of rigging which also impacted the credibility of the respective governments.

He said that after its success in the next election, the EVM would be marketed as the product of Pakistan.

Calling it a big step, the president said the legislation was made possible by the consistency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the hard work of cabinet members despite enormous resistance.

He said it would help print the vote on the spot instead of printing the ballot to the press.

The president went on to say that the machine would help eliminate the practice of printing extra ballots that were sold later, removing presidents and confusing the counting process.

He said when using EVMs that voters would vote by touching the screen instead of stamping the ballot.

The process is the same. So what is resistance for? he wondered.

He explained that for an accurate result, the votes would be counted via a built-in calculator, although manual counting is also available for skeptics.

He clarified that the Ministry of Science and Technology was not a manufacturer of the EVMs, but had simply made a prototype for the experiment. It would be up to the Pakistan Election Commission to select the EVMs based on the required specifications.

Coming to i-voting for overseas Pakistanis, the president recounted his legal and political struggle as well as that of the PTI to grant the right to vote to expatriates.

Ridding the notion of hacking, the president cited 2018 data on digital transactions worth $ 5,000 billion a day that he said involved much less risk of hacking than a plane crash. .

Calling innovations the key to development, President Alvi said that following in the footsteps of the world is no service to the country.

He said that due to multiple complications, physical voting for expats was not possible.

The president said some countries have rejected EVMs because they have put in place their own better systems. On the contrary, Pakistan needed it because of its weak systems.

He said the EVM would help ease the confusion caused by accusations of post-election rigging and build a strong government to support democracy.

Don’t worry, the nation will be convinced. Like this, the country will make progress in other areas as well, the president noted.

Earlier, the Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, said the legislation was a historic achievement because in the past controversies over the fairness of elections led to political and economic instability in addition to the confrontation in Parliament.

He said that after the 90-day deadline set by the Prime Minister, the ministry had the EVM prototype manufactured through NUST and experimented with it in several forums such as universities, chambers and in front of the media.

He said it was now up to the ECP to choose the EVM according to the requirements, although the Commission had already formed three committees on the subject which would follow the launch of an international tender.

He said the EVM legislation was a bold move and that no resistance could deter the confidence of the prime ministers, as the PTI decided to establish a system for holding the polls using the technology.

Earlier, the prime minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan, said previous governments’ demands for free and fair elections were limited to slogans.

He said the government was also trying to incorporate the use of VPD into local election laws in Islamabad as well as in the Punjab, adding that the machines were “intended to minimize human involvement in elections. which would also eliminate the possibility of double time stamping and rejection of votes. “

Asking the opposition not to be afraid of EVM, he said resistance against EVM under the pretext of technology was irrational as more than 186 million people were already using cellphones as well as social media in Pakistan. .

