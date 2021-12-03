Boris Johnson insists Christmas parties can take place despite ministers saying otherwise

BORIS Johnson was scrambling last night to save Christmas and end Cabinet wrangling over the new Omicron rules.

He slapped many of his ministers who had suggested that there could be no kisses or big parties in a series of rogue diktats.

9 Boris Johnson, pictured receiving his recall, was scrambling last night to save Christmas and end Cabinet feuds over new Omicron rules Credit: Paul Edwards

9 Yesterday, No10 distanced itself from a string of ministers who tried to tone down the Christmas spirit by suggesting people not to kiss strangers and avoid attending big parties Credit: Getty

The PM, 57, who received his recall yesterday, insisted there was no need to cancel rallies, family reunions or nurseries for fear of the new variant.

He begged the confused Britons not to panic as he sought to calm the chaos by saying about the tighter restrictions: there is absolutely no need for it. This is not what we are saying.

Please, we need to take a balanced and proportionate approach to this. We want people to continue as they are.

The Prime Minister’s intervention came after several days of conflicting advice from ministers and top doctors on the air.

Yesterday, No10 distanced itself from a string of ministers who tried to tone down the Christmas spirit by suggesting people not to kiss strangers and avoid attending big parties.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey sparked a furious reaction when she ordered people to avoid kissing under mistletoe this year.

An unusual all-party alliance erupted when the Health Secretary and the leader of the Labor Party both said ministers should not tell people who they can and cannot kiss.

Sajid Javid said: People can kiss whoever they want, it has nothing to do with the government you are embracing.

And Sir Keir Starmer insisted: I don’t think it’s the role of government to dictate who people can and cannot kiss.

It came after Science Minister George Freeman revealed his department ditched his party to have it on Zoom instead, and said people should think twice before a gathering of more than five or six. people.

He warned: Some companies could normally bring hundreds of people from all over the world to a big party, and they could decide, this year, is that reasonable?

A Downing Street spokesperson said the nation should review the government’s guidelines as set out over the weekend, adding: There is nothing in the rules to prevent anyone from throwing a party from Christmas or to socialize this way.

They stressed that the British had ample opportunity to take a test before seeing their friends and family.

Frenzied hotel bosses are seeing businesses cancel their Christmas parties on Omicron, which now has 42 confirmed cases in the UK. Some large companies, including NatWest, Aviva, and Deloitte, have smaller team parties.

Youngs pub boss Patrick Dardis said the posts from officials were woefully confusing and inconsistent.

And Royal College of Nursing board chair Carol Popplestone argued that ministers’ mixed messages could create even more concern and confusion.

UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping and the British Beer & Pub Association have joined forces to say whatever they can to make sure people have a safe and fun Christmas and New Year.

Two-thirds of Britons oppose the closure of pubs and more than half are against a return to the hated rule of six, according to a YouGov poll.

Meanwhile, scientists evaluating vaccines have said they are ready to act very quickly to decide whether children as young as five should receive Covid injections in the UK.

Professor Adam Finn of JVCI has said he is awaiting the green light from the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.

The boss of vaccine maker Pfizer, Dr Albert Bourla, has warned that Covid in schools is thriving and some children will fall seriously ill.

9 Sir Keir Starmer insisted: “I don’t think it’s the role of government to dictate who people can and cannot kiss” Credit: PA

CASES ACHIEVED HIGH COVID cases peaked in five months yesterday as labs discovered ten more people with Omicron. There were 53,945 positive tests, up 14% from last week and the most since July 17. But deaths and the number of hospitals have declined with 141 additional victims and 7,644 patients in wards. Seven more Omicron cases in England and three in Scotland brought the UK total to 42. Suspected cases of the mutant strain have tripled in five days and now represent one in 300 infections, scientists say. But health chiefs say Delta is the biggest problem. Professor Steven Riley, UK Health Security Agency, said: As we see the Omicron variant emerge, the Delta variant continues to circulate at high levels. It still causes significant infections and hospitalizations in the elderly. Getting vaccinated, or a booster if eligible, is essential.

The government’s mixed messages

PM BORIS JOHNSON

9 “People shouldn’t cancel things, it’s not necessary at all and that’s not what they said” Credit: PA

DR JENNY HARRIES, TEST AND TRACE

9 “If we decrease our social contact a bit, it actually helps to keep the variant at bay” Credit: PA

SAJID JAVID HEALTH SEC

9 “If I went to a party with 300 or 400 people for Christmas, I would do a test before going” Credit: PA

MINISTER OF CARE GILLIAN KEEGAN

9 “Of course, Christmas is on the right track. We really hope we have a Christmas this year ‘ Credit: Alamy

MINISTER OF WORKS THERESE COFFEY

9 “I don’t think there should be a lot of smooching under the mistletoe!” No need to do things like that ‘ Credit: PA

GEORGE FREEMAN

9 “The Ministry of Business will not be having a big Christmas party this year. No one would expect us’ Credit: PA

WHAT THE RULES REALLY SAY

FACE coatings required in stores, public transport and many other indoor environments. All international arrivals must pass a PCR test no later than day 2 after arrival and self-isolate until it comes back negative. All Omicron enclosure contacts must self-isolate, even if they are double-pitted.

SO YOU CAN…

GO to a party of any size. Kiss whoever you want, under the mistletoe or otherwise. Make up your mind to take a lateral flow test or wear a mask. Enjoy!

