Politics
Boris Johnson insists Christmas parties can take place despite ministers saying otherwise
BORIS Johnson was scrambling last night to save Christmas and end Cabinet wrangling over the new Omicron rules.
He slapped many of his ministers who had suggested that there could be no kisses or big parties in a series of rogue diktats.
The PM, 57, who received his recall yesterday, insisted there was no need to cancel rallies, family reunions or nurseries for fear of the new variant.
He begged the confused Britons not to panic as he sought to calm the chaos by saying about the tighter restrictions: there is absolutely no need for it. This is not what we are saying.
Please, we need to take a balanced and proportionate approach to this. We want people to continue as they are.
The Prime Minister’s intervention came after several days of conflicting advice from ministers and top doctors on the air.
Yesterday, No10 distanced itself from a string of ministers who tried to tone down the Christmas spirit by suggesting people not to kiss strangers and avoid attending big parties.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey sparked a furious reaction when she ordered people to avoid kissing under mistletoe this year.
An unusual all-party alliance erupted when the Health Secretary and the leader of the Labor Party both said ministers should not tell people who they can and cannot kiss.
Sajid Javid said: People can kiss whoever they want, it has nothing to do with the government you are embracing.
And Sir Keir Starmer insisted: I don’t think it’s the role of government to dictate who people can and cannot kiss.
It came after Science Minister George Freeman revealed his department ditched his party to have it on Zoom instead, and said people should think twice before a gathering of more than five or six. people.
He warned: Some companies could normally bring hundreds of people from all over the world to a big party, and they could decide, this year, is that reasonable?
A Downing Street spokesperson said the nation should review the government’s guidelines as set out over the weekend, adding: There is nothing in the rules to prevent anyone from throwing a party from Christmas or to socialize this way.
They stressed that the British had ample opportunity to take a test before seeing their friends and family.
Frenzied hotel bosses are seeing businesses cancel their Christmas parties on Omicron, which now has 42 confirmed cases in the UK. Some large companies, including NatWest, Aviva, and Deloitte, have smaller team parties.
Youngs pub boss Patrick Dardis said the posts from officials were woefully confusing and inconsistent.
And Royal College of Nursing board chair Carol Popplestone argued that ministers’ mixed messages could create even more concern and confusion.
UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping and the British Beer & Pub Association have joined forces to say whatever they can to make sure people have a safe and fun Christmas and New Year.
Read our live blog on the Omicron variant for the latest news
Two-thirds of Britons oppose the closure of pubs and more than half are against a return to the hated rule of six, according to a YouGov poll.
Meanwhile, scientists evaluating vaccines have said they are ready to act very quickly to decide whether children as young as five should receive Covid injections in the UK.
Professor Adam Finn of JVCI has said he is awaiting the green light from the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.
The boss of vaccine maker Pfizer, Dr Albert Bourla, has warned that Covid in schools is thriving and some children will fall seriously ill.
CASES ACHIEVED HIGH
COVID cases peaked in five months yesterday as labs discovered ten more people with Omicron.
There were 53,945 positive tests, up 14% from last week and the most since July 17.
But deaths and the number of hospitals have declined with 141 additional victims and 7,644 patients in wards.
Seven more Omicron cases in England and three in Scotland brought the UK total to 42.
Suspected cases of the mutant strain have tripled in five days and now represent one in 300 infections, scientists say.
But health chiefs say Delta is the biggest problem. Professor Steven Riley, UK Health Security Agency, said: As we see the Omicron variant emerge, the Delta variant continues to circulate at high levels.
It still causes significant infections and hospitalizations in the elderly. Getting vaccinated, or a booster if eligible, is essential.
The government’s mixed messages
PM BORIS JOHNSON
DR JENNY HARRIES, TEST AND TRACE
SAJID JAVID HEALTH SEC
MINISTER OF CARE GILLIAN KEEGAN
MINISTER OF WORKS THERESE COFFEY
GEORGE FREEMAN
WHAT THE RULES REALLY SAY
FACE coatings required in stores, public transport and many other indoor environments. All international arrivals must pass a PCR test no later than day 2 after arrival and self-isolate until it comes back negative. All Omicron enclosure contacts must self-isolate, even if they are double-pitted.
SO YOU CAN…
GO to a party of any size. Kiss whoever you want, under the mistletoe or otherwise. Make up your mind to take a lateral flow test or wear a mask. Enjoy!
Cases have reached a high level
COVID cases peaked in five months yesterday as labs discovered ten more people with Omicron.
There were 53,945 positive tests, up 14% from last week and the most since July 17.
But deaths and the number of hospitals have declined with 141 additional victims and 7,644 patients in wards.
Seven more Omicron cases in England and three in Scotland brought the UK total to 42.
Suspected cases of the mutant strain have tripled in five days and now represent one in 300 infections, scientists say.
But health chiefs say Delta is the biggest problem. Professor Steven Riley, UK Health Security Agency, said: As we see the Omicron variant emerge, the Delta variant continues to circulate at high levels.
It still causes significant infections and hospitalizations in the elderly. Getting vaccinated, or a booster if eligible, is essential.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/health/4194917/boris-johnson-christmas-parties/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]