ganga: Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi will reach KVD by boat via the Ganga road for the opening of a project of Rs 700 crore | Varanasi News







Direct access to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple from the Ganga river side became possible with the completion of the KV Dham project, which it had started in March 2019. Officials and the company running the KV Dham (corridor) project giving the finishing touches to the ramp, ghat steps in Varanasi on Thursday VARANASI: Mujhe Maa Ganga ne bulaya hai (Maa Ganga summoned me), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in 2014 while teaming up with Kashi. Now, to cement this association, he will reach the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) on a boat via the sacred Ganges to inaugurate this project of over Rs 700 crore, presented as his favorite.Direct access to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple from the Ganga river side became possible with the completion of the KV Dham project, which it had started in March 2019. When TOI provided an update on the KV Dham project area on Thursday, it was evident that all of the officials and the company running it were focused on finishing the ramp, steps and already completed buildings.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal, who camped at the site in the morning, said: The Prime Minister will likely reach KV Dham via Ganga on December 13 and enter the project area from Jalasen Ghat, the corridor entry point to the riverside. After reaching the KV Dham campus, he will perform the opening rituals of this ambitious project at Mandir Chowk.

It would also address the gathering of selected people in the same location. Mandir Chowk’s buildings have already been completed while the flooring works are in their final stages, the commissioner said.

He expressed confidence that all remaining works at this point, including the ramp and the vantage point from where people could see the KVT on one side and the Ganga river on the other, will also be completed within a few minutes. days because the company must hand over the project area after completing all work by December 10.

Every effort was being made at the entry point of the riverside corridor to complete the works that would allow visitors to access the corridor and the temple directly from Jalasen Ghat.

The commissioner said that a jetty on the Ganga River has already been built while the ramp finishing works are underway. This KV entry point has undergone many other works, including the Manikarnika gate, the Jalasen entry point, a view gallery on Ganga, a cafeteria and public services, which were added later to this project and will be completed in the second phase.

Work on the second phase is also expected to be completed by the end of January, he added.

The KV Dham project was initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the formation of his government in 2017. After the completion of the core exercise, including the purchase of 320 identified buildings and their removal, the Prime Minister has laid the groundwork for the mega project on March 8. , 2019.

Major construction work, with the exception of the waterfront, is being done at an accelerated pace. Officials said the removal of some dilapidated buildings, purchased late near the riverside for one reason or another, resulted in changes to the initially approved design of the project area, particularly its entry points from the ghats along the Ganga river.

Officials said not only was space found to create a gallery of views of Ganga, but the alignment of the access road from access points near Manikarnika, Jalasen and Lalita Ghats to KVT became more convenient. for visitors. At this entry point, visitors will need to take steps up to the highest flood point, after which they will find an escalator to reach areas like Mandir Chowk.

Completion of the second phase of the project will allow people to stay on a giant platform known as the Ganga View Gallery, while a lower platform will be used for events like Ganga Aarti and cultural activities. . Between the two platforms, steps are built in the shape of a pyramid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/varanasi/pm-to-reach-kvd-on-boat-via-ganga-route-for-opening-rs-700-cr-project/articleshow/88059348.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos