Xi Jinping purges capital market, investigates former CSRC commissioner

Zhu Yi, a former member of the issuance assessment committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was recently investigated. The purge of the financial system by CPC leader Xi Jinping escalated further after the crucial midterm Party congress (the 6th plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee) in early November.

On November 26, the website of the Central Disciplinary Control Commission (CCDI) announced that Zhu Yi, former member of the Takeover Review Committee and general manager of the investment banking department of Guotai Junan Securities Co ., Ltd., has been investigated, highlighting Zhu’s status as a three-time member of the CSRC Main Board’s Tender Review Committee and a former Regulatory Office researcher. Shanghai Securities (SSRB).

The CSRC Emissions Assessment Board is a special review and approval body with the authority to determine whether a company qualifies for listing. The long lines of companies awaiting IPO approval over the past decade, with hundreds of IPOs pending each year, have also increased the power of committee members. Besides the CSRC itself, committee members also come from relevant funds, brokerage houses, investment banks, accounting firms and law firms.

In January 2020, when the Xi administration purged the financial system, the exchange of money and interest between some committee members and listed companies, listing accounting firms, law firms, as well as securities companies and funds were gradually exposed.

Shanghai financial circle may be involved

From May 2012 to September 2017, Zhu was a member of the 14th, 15th and 16th Public Offer Review Committee of the Main Board of the CSRC. In January 2018, a few months after leaving the committee, he joined Guotai Junan Securities as a senior executive in charge of the company’s investment banking activities.

Based in Shanghai, the financial center of China, Guotai Junan Securities is one of the country’s largest securities companies.

Zhu’s choice of Guotai Junan might have something to do with his boss, Zhu Jian, the former deputy director of SSRB, according to the 21st Century Business Herald, a Chinese newspaper. The latter was vice president of Guotai Junan in September 2016 and president of Bank of Shanghai in September 2020.

The main shareholder of Bank of Shanghai is Shanghai Lianhe Investment, founded and controlled by Jiang Mianheng, the son of former CCP leader Jiang Zemin. This information was revealed in January 2015 by the WeChat account of Beijing Youth Daily, an official newspaper of the CCP.

Three members of the CSRC’s board of directors investigated

According to the 21st Century Business Herald, in addition to Zhu, two other former members of the CSRC Main Board’s public offer review committee were Chen Xiang, vice president of Pan-China Certified Public Accountants LLP, and Cao Jian, Deputy Managing Director of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Center.

Cao worked at the Shanghai Stock Exchange for nearly 20 years, holding various positions including deputy director of the issuance and listing department, deputy director of the companies department and other official positions.

On its website, Pan-China Certified Public Accountants LLP states that among qualified accounting firms for securities and futures, it ranks second in China in terms of the number of listed companies it undertakes.

All three served three terms as members of the public offer review committee, working together from April 2014 to September 2017. It has been the most turbulent period for Chinese financial markets, with 2015 also seeing the biggest crash. since the country’s stock exchange began in 1990, when the market has plunged in less than a month, wiping out more than $ 3.13 trillion in market value and halting trading at half of the listed companies.

The stock market crash sent shock waves through financial and political circles, and was viewed as a “financial blow” by anti-Xi forces.

On September 16, six departments, including the CSRC, public security organs, procuratorial organs and the courts established a coordination task force to combat illegal activities in the capital market. The task force said it would “strengthen sanctions in major cases” and specifically mentioned that dual oversight of the judicial and industrial sectors should be exercised over the listed companies concerned. Two days later, the CCP’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate was officially stationed at the CSRC.

On October 5, CCDI also issued a notice that Zeng Changhong, a former first-level inspector with the CSRC’s Investor Protection Bureau, was under investigation. Zeng joined the CSRC in 1998 and was the real power figure who controlled the listing and issuance of companies.

After the 2015 stock market crash, Zeng was transferred to the Investor Protection Bureau as a first-level inspector, effectively removing him from his real power. Li Liang, another deputy director who was also a real power figure behind the audit of the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM), was kicked out of the CCP and removed from his post after the 2015 stock market crash.

Chinese media outlet Caixin described how the stock prices of companies listed on the GEM at the time were repeatedly pushed up, increasing the risk of sharp rises and falls: Companies listed on the GEM received a high p / E ratio on their IPO and sold wildly. After the IPO, they used overcapitalization to acquire assets in the industry, using the real numbers to supplement the false numbers, making them more attractive to the market and further increasing their valuations.