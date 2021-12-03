Trump Tested Positive Days Before First Presidential Debate, Book Reveals | World news





Former US President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus disease days before his first presidential debate with challenger Joe Biden last year, according to a new book written by then chief of staff Mark Meadows. According to the report by the British daily – The Guardian, which obtained a pre-copy of The Chief’s Chief, a memoir from Meadows, Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before his September 29, 2020 election debate with Biden.

The first symptoms were mild and were mistaken for a cold, the upcoming book tells. Meadows also wrote that the positive Covid-19 test was quickly followed by a negative, shortly before the presidential debate.

On October 2, Trump announced on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. However, despite testing negative, as the report claims, Trump fell seriously ill from the infection and was airlifted to the Presidential Facility at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital a day later. He received intensive care there for three nights.

According to Meadows’ account, the positive result came just as Trump left the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 26.

A second test, which Meadows said was more accurate, returned negative soon after. Trump saw this as “full permission” to continue his agenda, including tonight’s rally and the Biden debate three days later, Meadows said in his book.

The latest developments have raised new questions about Trump about the potential security risks facing debate participants. If the claims are confirmed, it would further show that the Trump administration, which has already come under heavy criticism for being negligent in handling the pandemic, has not taken the virus seriously.

According to the book, Trump’s campaign also failed to inform debate organizers of the positive test. “I didn’t mean to alarm the public,” Meadows wrote in the book explaining why he had allowed Trump to continue his schedule after the second negative test.

Meanwhile, Trump has denied the allegations. In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said: “The story of me having Covid before or during the first debate is fake news. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have Covid before the debate,” a- he declared. .

