Kellyanne Conway campaigning for Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas





A former Donald Trump aide will travel to Las Vegas this weekend to help former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt campaign for the US Senate.

Additionally, a controversial Colorado congresswoman will also be in town at the same time for a planned Trump Tower fundraiser. And another is planning a visit to Reno later in the month.

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior advisor to Trump, is scheduled to attend a meeting on Saturday afternoon at Stoney’s Rockin ‘Country, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South, office 160.

Conway took over as Trump’s campaign leader in August 2016 and made history as the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign.

She stepped down from her role in the White House in August 2020, citing a need to spend time with her children, the Associated Press reported at the time. In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel recommended that President Trump remove her from the federal public service for repeated violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using government time or property to engage in partisan politics.

Trump refused to follow this recommendation.

Laxalt, who is seeking the nod from Republicans to challenge outgoing Democratic United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto next year, won Trump’s backing early in his campaign.

The Nevada U.S. Senate race in 2022 is of national significance because the outcome could determine which party controls the upper house.

In addition to Conway, first-term rep Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Is scheduled to make an appearance from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trump Tower in Las Vegas, 2000 Fashion Show Drive, according to a GOP source. .

Boebert recently made headlines after making a joke about compatriot Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Being a suicide bomber, according to the Associated Press. Omar is a Muslim. Boebert, during a phone call, refused to apologize to Omar, who hung up on his colleague from Colorado. Omar herself has been criticized for making anti-Semitic comments.

Meanwhile, controversial freshman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, plans to visit Reno on December 19 to raise funds for his campaign, according to a flyer from the event obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Greene was criticized earlier this year for claiming that the filming of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas was part of a plot to get Republicans to give up their guns.

Sixty people were killed in the shooting on the Strip.

She was stripped of her commission position by the Democratic majority in Congress after controversial remarks, including a past endorsement of violence against elected officials, according to the PA.

Contact Blake Apgar at [email protected] or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

