Gita Gopinath becomes IMF’s first Deputy Managing Director from next year





Chief Economist Gita Gopinath is set to become the first Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund next year. As part of the fund’s recent announcement, she will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as FDMD under IMF leadership Kristalina Georgieva.

In an official IMF press release, it was announced that Gopinath’s appointment came after Okamoto’s early departure. Meanwhile, Gopinath was due to resume his academic and Harvard post in January 2022, but has now decided to stay and accept the new post.

Speaking to Twitter, the IMF chief also announced much the same and welcomed Gita Gopinath to join the fund’s management team early next year. “I look forward to Gita Gopinath, one of the world’s leading macroeconomists, to join the management team as our FDMD early next year. I will continue to rely on his wise counsel at a time when the pandemic has increased the economic challenges facing our members. “she added.

I am honored to become the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our members meet these important challenges. Https://t.co/jpp3C7dRog

Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) December 2, 2021

Gopinath herself also took to Twitter and expressed her honor to become the fund’s next FDMD. She wrote: “I am honored to become the IMF’s first Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the Fund’s work has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our members recover. these significant challenges. “

In particular, she will begin her new role from January 21, 2022.

Who is Gita Gopinath IMF?

Currently chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath is an Indian-born technocrat and is also a professor of economics at Harvard University.

Throughout her career, Gopinath has held various relevant positions, including as an advisory member of the US Federal Reserve, co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics program at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and also as an economic advisor to the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Earlier in October 2018, she was appointed the IMF’s chief economist and is now ready to take over as the first deputy managing director.

