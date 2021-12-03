Mary Trump seeks to drop Donald’s lawsuit against her, New York Times





Donald Trump’s niece on Thursday asked a state court to overturn the former president’s $ 100 million lawsuit against her and the New York Times.

Lawyers for Mary Trumps have filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit that stemmed from explosive news articles about his taxes and finances.

This baseless case should be dismissed as it is a frivolous attempt to punish Mary Trump and the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists for publishing truthful information of great concern to former President Trump, Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr. , partner of the Gibson Dunn law firm, mentioned.

Mr. Trump has a long history of prosecutions just to curb free speech and the press, and it’s more or less the same. The First Amendment and New York law prohibit such abusive prosecutions.

In a 30-page motion, lawyers said the prosecution of Donald Trump amounted to a strategic prosecution against public participation “(SLAPP) which is limited by anti-SLAPP law in the Empire State.

The ex-president’s lawsuit, filed in September, accused Mary Trump of leaking her tax records to the Times. Mary Trump and reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner worked to secure the records due to a personal vendetta, the lawsuit said.

Former President Donald Trump accused Mary of leaking her financial records to the New York Times Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Mary Trumps ‘attorneys wrote in their motion to dismiss that the lawsuit against them was a transparent effort to punish her niece and these reporters for disseminating truthful information of great public interest regarding Mr. Trumps’ suitability for the office and aspects of his personal and financial history which he had long sought to hide from, preventing them and others from reporting such information in the future. The Times won a Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for its coverage of Donald Trump’s finances and taxes.

Firm partner Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr. says former President Donald Trump has a long history of filing “abusive lawsuits.” AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump had accused his niece of violating a non-disclosure agreement reached after a quarrel over the succession of Fred Trump, the father of the former president and the grandfather of Marys. But attorneys for Mary Trumps said under state law the deal was terminable at will and unenforceable because it did not explicitly say the deal was permanent.

The president’s ex-niece is said to have shared with her uncles the documents she received during the legal discovery during the succession battle.

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Mary’s revealing book for being “so stupid and so vicious.” Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Mary Trump admitted to being a Times source and last year published a revealing book titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. She should be able to seek attorney’s fees and damages, according to the nonsuit motion.

