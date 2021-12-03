Why the Turkish Lira is collapsing and what it has to do with strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year and the annual inflation rate has reached nearly 20 percent, quadruple the government’s target

This week, the Turkish Lira fell as low as 14 against the US dollar and hit new highs against the Euro.

The country faces its worst currency crisis since August 2018, when the pound hit historic lows during a row with then-US President Donald Trump.

But why is this happening? And does it have something to do with Turkey’s strongman, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

Let’s take a look at this in more detail:

What happened?

The lira has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year and the annual inflation rate has reached almost 20 percent, quadruple the government’s target.

Ouch.

Could you explain this in layman’s terms?

Sure. Turkey’s minimum wage was worth around $ 380 in January, and after Tuesday’s volatility, it is now worth $ 224 based on a monthly net salary of Lira 2,825.90.

Why is this happening?

Because the Turkish central bank lowered its key rate from 16 to 15% on November 18 the third such cut since September despite rising inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency.

OK. But why is the central bank doing this?

In short? Erdogan.

Just last week, the Turkish strongman declared that his country was in a “war of economic independence”.

Erdogan, a staunch opponent of high interest rates, has built his popularity on a reputation for forging strong economic growth and improving the incomes of families across the country.

He is known for his unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause inflation instead of helping to pack it down.

And he does more than talk. Erdogan has already sacked three central bank chiefs over political disagreements over the past two years and fired three members of the monetary policy committee in October.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Erdogan had ignored calls made in recent weeks, even within his government, to reverse the policy.

A central bank source said on Tuesday that the executive director of the bank’s markets department, Doruk Kucuksarac, had left his post and was replaced by his deputy, Hakan Er.

Kucuksarac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A banker who requested anonymity said Kucuksarac’s departure was further evidence of an “erosion and devastation” of the institution after this year’s massive leadership overhaul and years of political influence over the institution. Politics.

What did Erdogan say about his politics?

The Turkish leader defended the policy in a speech to the nation after a cabinet meeting. “We see the game played by those on currency, interest and price increases… and show our willingness to pursue our own game plan,” he said.

“We will emerge victorious from this war of economic independence with the help of Allah and our people.”

In an interview with the state broadcaster TRT, Erdogan said there was “no turning back” to the new political direction.

“We will see that interest rates will drop significantly and therefore there will be an improvement in exchange rates before the elections,” he said.

Erdogan predicted that inflation would ease and the current account would go into surplus next year.

“Some people are making efforts to make them look weak, but the economic indicators are in great shape,” Erdogan said. “Our country is now at a point that can break this trap, there is no turning back.”

“Turkey will not live in the trap of exchange rate, inflation and interest rates,” he added.

What happened next ?

A massive sell-off by nervous investors. Which brought her reading to her lowest ever record.

But Turkey’s economy is growing, isn’t it?

Yes. The country’s economy grew 7.4% year-on-year in the third quarter, official data showed Tuesday, boosted by demand for retail, manufacturing and exports.

Erdogan and other government officials have pointed out that while there may be falling prices for some time, the monetary stimulus should boost exports, credit, jobs and economic growth.

So what is the problem?

Economists say the depreciation and accelerating inflation, which is expected to reach 30% next year due in large part to the currency devaluation, will derail Erdogan’s plan.

Virtually all other central banks are raising rates or are about to do so.

November inflation data will be released on Friday and a Reuters a poll predicts it will reach 20.7% per year, the highest level in three years. Read more

What do the experts think?

Experts are not at all impressed with Erdogan.

Traders were ultimately bowled over and completely lost patience with the policies of the central bank, ”said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. AFP.

“There’s a reason central banks are independent and that’s what happens when the gap is crossed. A perfect storm of politically motivated monetary policy, complete disregard for inflation and other central banks embracing a more reasonable approach, “he said.

“Surely someone in the palace has the guts to slap Erdogan on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey man, you really fucked up,'” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash said in a statement. -mail to customers.

“’Admit you were wrong, step aside and let someone who knows what they’re doing run the CBRT (central bank),” he said.

“Monetary policy is likely to remain under political influence and not tight enough to significantly reduce inflation, stabilize the currency and restore investor confidence,” rating firm Moody’s said.

“This is a dangerous experiment that Erdogan is trying to conduct and the market is trying to warn him of the consequences,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, multi-asset solutions at Allspring Global Investments.

“The price of imports is likely to rise as the pound falls, making inflation worse. Foreign investment could be scared off, making it more difficult to finance growth. credit carry a higher risk of default, ”he added.

“Investors are getting more and more nervous.… It’s a toxic brew.”

Is Erdogan’s future in jeopardy?

May be.

Analysts believe the blizzard of economic woes in the country could put pressure on Erdogan as he prepares for the 2023 election amid signs of consolidation among the opposition, which has so far failed failed to seriously challenge him.

