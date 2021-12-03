China loosens rules for US business travelers, approvals in 10 days





By Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China will cut travel approval time for US business executives to a maximum of 10 days, its ambassador to the United States said Thursday, promising to “listen” to concerns expressed by businesses . Qin Gang, who arrived in the United States in July, told a dinner hosted by the China-US Business Council that Beijing will also work to make COVID-19 testing more convenient and allow executives to work. during quarantine. Qin said Beijing is adopting President Xi Jinping’s directive on upgrading “expedited” travel arrangements, a response to US concerns about resuming business travel announced after Xi met with the US president. Joe Biden last month. “With the improved arrangement, the time required for travel approval will be shorter, no more than 10 working days,” he said. Qin said Beijing would share its specific work plan “very soon” with the US Centers for Disease Control. He said Beijing is committed to implementing the spirit of Xi and Biden’s recent virtual summit and injecting “more positive energy into our relationship.” Qin called for enhanced cooperation in the manufacturing, financial services and energy sectors. He also reiterated Beijing’s call for Washington to abolish additional tariffs imposed on Chinese products by the administration of former President Donald Trump. Marc Allen, director of strategy at Boeing Co, welcomed the announcement of expedited travel and a separate decision by the Chinese aviation authority to issue an airworthiness directive on the Boeing 737 MAX , which will pave the way for the model’s return to service in China. after more than 2-1 / 2 years. At the same meeting, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez reiterated a litany of US complaints about China’s business practices and highlighted the need for a level playing field for US business. The story continues He reiterated the US concerns about human rights, including alleged forced labor, in China’s Xinjiang region and highlighted the US government’s warnings to companies about the risks of operating in Hong Kong. He told business leaders operating in China that they should keep in mind that they are “not bystanders in the larger economic and strategic relationship.” “Above all, be aware of how your activities may affect US national security and the core values ​​we hold dear,” he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast and Kim Coghill)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/beijing-easing-travel-rules-u-030718481.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos