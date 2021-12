Didis US exit shows Xi is the ultimate arbiter for Chinese companies

U.S. politicians have been shooting China Inc. for years on Friday, Xi Jinping responded with a bazooka, making it clear that while U.S.-listed Chinese companies annoy Democrats and Republicans, they infuriate the Communist Party. Didi Chuxing’s announcement of his withdrawal from the New York Stock Exchange and listing in Hong Kong following a regulatory crackdown from Beijing made it clear that the Chinese president – and not US politicians or even the market – will be the ultimate arbiter of where Chinese corporate champions go public. Chinese officials have long feared that the country’s stock markets will be “doomed,” in the words of a senior party official, if they fail to attract its best companies. Didi’s announcement is a clear sign that the party is done worrying and is finally ready to act. By comparison, US regulatory action against Chinese companies has been timid and hesitant. This has included bans on investing in largely state-owned companies that can raise as much money anyway as they need in China and Hong Kong, and clearer “warnings” from Chinese companies on the regulatory risks they face in their country. American politicians pushing for such measures were missing the forest for the trees. The fact that major Chinese and mostly private-sector tech companies consistently prefer New York to Shanghai or Hong Kong to launch initial public offerings was a big endorsement from U.S. capital markets and a vote of no confidence in China. Didi, after all, was simply following a path well taken by his predecessors, including Alibaba, Jack Ma’s e-commerce group, and Sina Weibo, which is closest to Twitter in China. It was not a situation that Xi, who is about to assume an unprecedented third five-year term as head of the party, government and military, was going to put up with for very long. His obsession with perceived national security risks – first in unstable and politically unreliable Chinese regions such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, more recently in cyberspace – has accelerated this trend. After crushing the so-called “separatists,” Xi turned his attention to politically unreliable Chinese companies. Didi’s move to Hong Kong is also revealing, and ties Xi’s crackdown on dissent in the territory to his “rectification” of the Chinese private sector. Chinese regulators would likely have had reservations about Didi’s listing in Hong Kong, rather than Shanghai, before a new Beijing-imposed national security law marked the beginning of the end of the once-pro-democracy movement. vigorous territory and its free media environment. Didi can no longer escape the kind of party discipline that Xi has imposed across China in the past decade and in Hong Kong in recent years. In this new political and economic era, the president has made it clear that what is good for him and for the Communist Party should be good enough for Didi. [email protected]

