“Fake News” that Melania will not return to the White House





Donald Trump has denied claims that Melania Trump will not return to the White House if he runs and wins in 2024. Trump called reports that his wife had no interest in becoming first lady again "fake news" . Trump has teased several times, but has not officially announced whether he will show up in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump called reports that former First Lady Melania Trump would resist her return to the White House in 2024 “fake news.”

Although Trump has not officially confirmed that he will run for president again, he said on Thursday that it was wrong that Melania would not return to Washington DC if he won. Trump was responding to a question from “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who asked him about reports that his wife had said she would not be returning to Washington.

“Is it true that former first lady Melania Trump told you, ‘I won’t be going back if you show up again?’” Kilmeade asked Trump.

“No, that’s not true,” Trump said. “No more fake news.”

“She was a great first lady, she did a great job. She loves people, they love her,” Trump added. “I see how they like it.

CNN reported in September that Melania Trump was actively trying to avoid the limelight. An anonymous source told CNN that she considers her life in the White House to be “over.”

“You are not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he ‘officially’ says he’s showing up again,” another anonymous source told CNN, adding that figures like Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have “the envy” of a 2024 Trump presidential run that Melania “absolutely does not”.

Trump continued to tease a 2024 race, although he did not make an official announcement. Speaking to former Tory politician-turned-media personality Nigel Farage in an interview broadcast Wednesday, Trump said of a possible presidential bid: “If you love the country, you have no choice.”

Meanwhile, the former president continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, although there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He made the same allegations of voter fraud during an almost 40-minute interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell last month, where he expressed his approval of the latter’s plan to melt down the machinery. vote from the Dominion and turn them into prison bars.

