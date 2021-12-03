Jokowi’s Message to the Police: Don’t Pledge Your Authority!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) insists that the law must be applied without discrimination. Firmness must be applied to any offender who commits a crime against both the state and society. “I often say, yes, firmness must bite anyone who is proven to have committed crimes against the state as well as against society,” Jokowi said during a briefing to the head of regional units (Kasatwil ) 2021 at the ballroom temple, the Apurva. Kempinski Hotel, Badung Regency, Bali, Friday (12/3/2021) quoted on Youtube Setpres. Jokowi also pointed out that Indonesia is a democratic country and therefore open to criticism of the government. The head of state demanded that every element of the police respect freedom of expression. If there are criticisms, the police are asked to respond to the criticisms with a persuasive and dialogical approach. “Criticism is called, criticism is called. If it disturbs the order, yes, please, but if not, don’t do it, because we have already declared this country democratic. expression and absorb his aspirations, ”Jokowi said. In addition, the President called for the police to continue to show firmness and authority within the body. Police. The president warned that the police ranks should not pledge their authority, for example by leading sowan to mass organizations that often make fuss. “Be careful not to pledge authority with sowans to offenders. I see a lot of them. Siblings must have authority, the police must have authority,” he said. declared. Finally, the President ordered the Police to protect and assist the weak marginalized by the law. According to him, the index of public confidence in the police is very high, so it should be maintained while paying attention to small groups. “Little things like that, it may not be the station chief of police, the district police chief, but be careful, it is always the responsibility of the chief of police, but the responsibility of the police chief is small like that. Especially if you have been labeled as discriminating against the weak, be careful, “he said. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, General Andika Perkasa and National Police Chief, General Pol, were also present to accompany the president to the event. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

