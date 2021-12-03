PM Modi will launch today the fintech thought leadership forum, the InFinity Forum; urges young people in the field of start-ups, technology and innovation to participate in the prog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the InFinity Forum via videoconference. The event is organized by the Authority of International Financial Services Centers under the auspices of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg.

Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries of the first edition of the Forum.

The Prime Minister urged young people, especially those from the world of start-ups, technology and innovation, to learn more about the InFinity Forum and to participate in the program. AIR correspondents reports,

This two-day event is a thought leadership forum focusing on aspects of FinTech and its use for inclusive growth. InFinity Forum has an interesting Beyond theme. As the name suggests, it will set the tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindsets and approaches and discuss new trends in space, green, agricultural technologies, quantum computing and more. The InFinity Forum will bring together the world’s greatest minds in politics, business and technology.

They will discuss and offer actionable insights on how technology and innovation can be harnessed by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity as a whole.

The forum will see the participation of more than 70 countries. Various ministers from different countries, CEOs and CEOs of national and international companies will participate in the event. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners of this year’s Infinity Forum.