Party animal George Freeman pours cold water at Boris Johnson’s Christmas | Jean Cracé

Swith a thought for George Freeman. For reasons he is more familiar with, the decent, though decidedly forgettable Tory MP was desperate to return to Boris Johnson’s cabinet team after being sacked from a minor post in the Transportation Department in February of the year last. He had even been heard talking nonsense about the integrity and competence of the Prime Minister that everyone knew he did not believe for a second.

And his desperation paid off in September, when Johnson appointed him Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Science, Research and Innovation. Some might have thought that an appointment to one of the more junior roles in the business department was, at best, an overwhelming with slight praise and at worst a snub to an MP whose own assessment of his ability was not not consistent with that of his boss. . But beggars can’t choose, so Freeman happily accepted what was on offer and since then has applied himself to his job without everyone noticing. Including himself.

Then, Thursday night, George got the dreaded phone call. After weeks of headlines, culminating in frequent parties inside No 10 during the lockdown, absolutely everyone in government, even the lows of the lows, had made themselves unavailable for the media tour the next day. morning. Headaches, vacations, Christmas parties, vacuuming the stables: name it, the excuses have fallen.

So, ultimately, Communications Team # 10 decided Freeman was their man. When the chips fell, George was a sure pair of hands. As in, the only pair of hands. The only person in government with so little self-esteem, he couldn’t refuse a hospital pass. Even if he hesitated. And for good reason, because by the time he was done with the media, he was a nervous wreck.

Freeman began by hoping that denial was the best line of defense. Asked by Justin Webb on the Radio 4s Today show if No.10 had been a hotbed of ravers and lockdown denials the year before, he gave a bat-like response he couldn’t know because he hadn’t been there. Which was fair enough. Only George then panicked, thinking he could have caused Boris trouble by being so evasive, so he immediately went on to say that he had spoken to people who had attended the party and they had told him that all guidelines had been followed.

Boris Johnson prepares to welcome vocal singers outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Tayfun Salc / Zuma Press Wire / Rex / Shutterstock

It’s weird, says Webb. Because parties were specifically prohibited. So if the guidelines had been followed, the people he spoke to about the party would not have been able to be there. Because parties with large groups of angry people, playing music and having fun up close and personal were prohibited. We were now in the realm of Schrdingers Night Out. The one which had both taken place and had not taken place, and whose people had been both present and absent at the same time.

After establishing that No.10 had been very happy to have a number of parties as the rest of the country diligently obeyed lockdown rules or fought for their lives in intensive care units, the interview is spent at Christmas. Where is Freeman on this? Was he Live and Let Die, the more, the happier? Did he agree with Thrse Coffey, the Works and Pensions Secretary, that you should only kiss people you know under the mistletoe? Because as any fool knows, you can only get infected with Covid from strangers.

Freeman froze. He didn’t want to be drawn into kissing; given Boriss’s history of physical contact at parties after all, Amber Rudd had never described him as not the guy you wanna take home? the Prime Minister should probably decide for himself. So he made the mistake of being a schoolboy to give an honest and sane answer. With so much still unknown about the Omicron variant, it was best to avoid large parties and crowded venues, while smaller parties were probably okay.

WRONG ANSWER! The horns rang in Downing Street and Freeman’s phone began to vibrate. Fucking virus. The Prime Minister was planning an exceptional Christmas and planning to throw as many parties as possible. It would be such a relief to be able to unveil them rather than keeping them a secret like last year. Not that there had been anything to keep a secret last year, because there had been no parties. Just a bunch of people pretending to have a party.

So George had blown it again. Now he was in such a state, he even messed up Sky saying the 20-year-olds should contact their GP for reminders. Minutes after Freeman had finished his media duties, he had been completely slapped by No.10. Now was the time for everyone to party, party, party and hell with the consequences. Everyone except Freeman, that is to say. He could just reflect on his too brief return to a ministerial role and wonder how long it would take before he stepped back into the backseat. There are Conservatives who are just too good for the government. This government, in any case.

