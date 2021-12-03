Jokowi explains pandemic impact of energy scarcity on inflation





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reveals the pandemic covid-19have many negative impacts on various sectors. First of all, the pandemic is causing a number of countries to experience shortages energy. “Due to the pandemic, several countries are experiencing energy shortages,” Jokowi said at the launch of Kerthi Bali’s economic roadmap on Friday (12/3). SecondThe pandemic has also caused food shortages in a number of countries. Third, a number of countries recorded quite high inflation due to the pandemic. “Due to the pandemic, in the last few weeks there has been an increase in producer prices. If producer prices increase, be careful, consumer prices will also increase, be careful with that,” Jokowi said. Fourth, the pandemic has also reduced supply in containers. It is a container for shipping goods within the country as well as for exports. “All countries have experienced what was previously unpredictable, unpredictable,” Jokowi said. Fifth, the pandemic has also put budgetary pressures on all countries. Currently, the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN) deficit for all countries is skyrocketing compared to before the pandemic. “Budget deficit in all countries, currency shocks in several countries,” Jokowi said. He added that finance ministers in several countries were afraid if they were to reduce the deficit to a position as was the case before Covid-19. This means that the government must reduce its spending. “It means shock Again, all the money is held back. Where is the impact? It’s hard to predict and predict, ”Jokowi said. According to him, global uncertainty is very high at the moment. This situation means that the country’s leaders are in a high level of doubt as to the decision of a policy. For information, the government recorded a budget deficit in Indonesia reaching IDR 548.9 trillion in October 2021. This figure is equivalent to 3.29% of gross domestic product (GDP). The finance ministry is targeting the state budget deficit at 5 percent this year. Although still high, its position is lower than that of 2020 which reached 6%. [Gambas:Video CNN] (aud / sfr)





