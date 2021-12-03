Politics
Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security: PM Modi
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that innovations in the burgeoning fintech sector would be incomplete without security innovations. This is especially crucial, given the enormous acceptability of fintech products and services among the masses.
Virtual launch of a fintech deliberation forum called Infinity Forum, Modi said the FinTech industry is innovating to improve access to finance and formal credit for every person in the country, but this growing reach has also drawn attention to certain considerations – the importance of security. .
The Fintech industry has reached a huge scale and the scale means people from all walks of life as customers. This fintech acceptability among the masses has a unique characteristic – trust. “Modi said in his speech.
Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security, ”said the Prime Minister. The event was organized by the International Financial Services Centers Authority and Bloomberg with Indonesia, South Africa and the UK as partner countries.
Modi also stressed the need to share the experiences and expertise available in India with the rest of the world, while learning from others.
Our digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of people around the world. Tools like Unified Payments Interface (a real-time payment system) and Rupay (a payment service) offer an unprecedented opportunity for every country – an opportunity to provide a reliable and low-cost payment system as well as a system. national card and a fund transfer system, ”Modi said.
Modi said the Gift City in Gujarat, where the country’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) is located, represents India’s openness to ideas and investment.
India offers a streamlined regulatory regime for companies operating from the IFSC to develop a global financial services center like Singapore or London. The Authority for International Financial Services Centers regulates companies operating from there.
Gift City is a gateway to the global world of fintech. IFSC in Gift City was born from the vision that finance combined with technology would be an important part of India’s future development. Our aim is to provide the best international financial services not only to India but to the world, ”Modi said.
Modi said finance and technology are of equal importance in achieving antyoday and sarvoday – the development of the weaker part of society as well as the development of all.
The Infinity Forum is a forum of beliefs – the belief in the spirit of innovation and the power of the imagination, the belief in the energy of youth and the passion for change. Believe in making the world a better place. Together, let’s explore and advance innovative ideas in FinTech to solve the most pressing emerging issues globally, ”said Modi.
According to him, financial inclusion is the engine of the fintech revolution. Fintech is built on four pillars – income, investments, insurance and institutional credit, he said. When income increases, investment becomes possible. Insurance coverage allows for greater risk-taking and investment capacity. Institutional credit gives wings to expansion and we have worked on each of these pillars. When all of these factors come together, suddenly we find so many people participating in the financial industry, ”Modi said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/fintech-innovation-will-be-incomplete-without-fintech-security-innovation-pm-11638512192242.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]