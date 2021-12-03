Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that innovations in the burgeoning fintech sector would be incomplete without security innovations. This is especially crucial, given the enormous acceptability of fintech products and services among the masses.

Virtual launch of a fintech deliberation forum called Infinity Forum, Modi said the FinTech industry is innovating to improve access to finance and formal credit for every person in the country, but this growing reach has also drawn attention to certain considerations – the importance of security. .

The Fintech industry has reached a huge scale and the scale means people from all walks of life as customers. This fintech acceptability among the masses has a unique characteristic – trust. “Modi said in his speech.

Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security, ”said the Prime Minister. The event was organized by the International Financial Services Centers Authority and Bloomberg with Indonesia, South Africa and the UK as partner countries.

Modi also stressed the need to share the experiences and expertise available in India with the rest of the world, while learning from others.

Our digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of people around the world. Tools like Unified Payments Interface (a real-time payment system) and Rupay (a payment service) offer an unprecedented opportunity for every country – an opportunity to provide a reliable and low-cost payment system as well as a system. national card and a fund transfer system, ”Modi said.

Modi said the Gift City in Gujarat, where the country’s first International Financial Services Center (IFSC) is located, represents India’s openness to ideas and investment.

India offers a streamlined regulatory regime for companies operating from the IFSC to develop a global financial services center like Singapore or London. The Authority for International Financial Services Centers regulates companies operating from there.

Gift City is a gateway to the global world of fintech. IFSC in Gift City was born from the vision that finance combined with technology would be an important part of India’s future development. Our aim is to provide the best international financial services not only to India but to the world, ”Modi said.

Modi said finance and technology are of equal importance in achieving antyoday and sarvoday – the development of the weaker part of society as well as the development of all.

The Infinity Forum is a forum of beliefs – the belief in the spirit of innovation and the power of the imagination, the belief in the energy of youth and the passion for change. Believe in making the world a better place. Together, let’s explore and advance innovative ideas in FinTech to solve the most pressing emerging issues globally, ”said Modi.

According to him, financial inclusion is the engine of the fintech revolution. Fintech is built on four pillars – income, investments, insurance and institutional credit, he said. When income increases, investment becomes possible. Insurance coverage allows for greater risk-taking and investment capacity. Institutional credit gives wings to expansion and we have worked on each of these pillars. When all of these factors come together, suddenly we find so many people participating in the financial industry, ”Modi said.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.