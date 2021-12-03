Pro-Trump lawyers ordered to pay $ 175,000 for ‘frivolous’ election trial





Sidney Powell, a lawyer later disowned by the Trump campaign, attends a press conference with personal counsel for US President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, the United States, on November 19, 2020. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory to pay a $ 175,000 fine, reiterating an earlier finding that the trial was frivolous.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit ruled in August that Powell, Lin Wood and other lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump should be sanctioned, but had not determined the dollar amount.

Thursday’s order set the amount at about $ 175,000. Parker said the money should be allocated to Michigan and the city of Detroit to compensate for the time government lawyers spend defending themselves against the case.

“The plaintiffs’ lawyers have filed this lawsuit without showing due diligence as to the veracity of the allegations made or the merits of the legal claims raised,” Parker said in Thursday’s order.

In his August decision, Parker formally requested that disciplinary bodies investigate the revocation of the legal licenses of pro-Trump lawyers. The judge also ordered lawyers to attend classes on the ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims.

Donald Campbell, a lawyer for Powell and his co-counsel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Powell represented the Trump campaign when he tried to overturn the November 3 presidential election in court. Her campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at a press conference on Nov. 19 that electronic voting systems had transferred millions of ballots to Biden.

In a decision written last December, Parker said Powell’s election fraud allegations were “just speculation and conjecture” and that, in any event, the Texas-based lawyer had waited too long to take legal action.

Powell has argued in court that her conduct was reasonable, saying she looked into his allegations of voter fraud before proceeding.

Beginning in January 2020, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other government attorneys called on the judge to discipline pro-Trump lawyers, saying they filed a frivolous complaint full of typos and mistakes. ‘factual errors and should be held accountable.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reports by David Thomas; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

