“Xinjiang papers” shed light on Xis’ role in internment of Uyghurs

On Saturday, November 27, the Uyghur Court, an independent body of lawyers and researchers documenting the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, released leaked documents that claim to show that Xi Jinping personally led the campaign. The documents appear to include some first reported by The New York Times in 2019, but this is the first time that the Xinjiang Papers, as the court titled them, have been made available to the public in their entirety. To the Wall Street Journal, Josh Chin reported documents published by the Uyghur court, and interviewed the scholars who authenticated them:

A transcript of a speech Mr. Xi gave at a meeting on Xinjiang in May 2014, for example, quotes him as saying that the Communist Party must not hesitate or waver in the use of the weapons of the People’s Democratic Dictatorship. and focus our energy on carrying out a heavy blow against the forces of religious extremism in Xinjiang. [] In another groundbreaking speech, Xi argued that the proportion of the population and the security of the population are important foundations for long-term peace and stability. The phrase was repeated verbatim six years later by a senior Xinjiang official to warn that the Han Chinese share of the Uyghur-dominated population of southern Xinjiang was too low at 15 percent. [] It is not an ideology to study or meditate on, it is an order, [David Tobin, a Xinjiang scholar at the U.K.s University of Sheffield,] said of the message Xi is sending to officials. You cannot resist or oppose. [Source]

In leaked speeches, central government officials, including Xi Jinping, specifically called for mass internment, coercive labor transfers, optimization of the population of Xinjiang by increasing the share of Han citizens, criminalization of standard Islamic practices, homestays by Han officials and repression of the Uyghur language. have taken place since. David Tobin noted in his review of the documents that, The central argument of the analysis that violent targeting of Uyghurs has intensified in response to central party directives on the implementation and monitoring of official policy is clearly advanced, logically sound and supported by solid evidence. James Millward of Georgetown University also testified to the scientific rigor of the Uyghur court’s analysis. Adrian Zenz, who worked with the group to authenticate the documents, spoke to William Yang of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle on the importance of papers:

At the end of 2014, there were developments that made the transfer of labor more expansive and that evolved very quickly in 2015 and 2016. It’s not just to say that in 2014 we have some thoughts, and suddenly in 2017 we have something concrete. This is a very clear evolutionary development and it can be directly related to Xi Jinping because of the way he said it. In many cases, it did not make it optional. He poses it as a demand, as was the case with centralized boarding schools. These connections are in many cases quite straightforward, so non-experts might miss the connections. [] The fact that this was distributed for study in 2016 really strengthens the evidence in terms of the central government’s role in the evolution of the atrocities, including after 2016. The new evidence connects absolutely every aspect of the atrocities in Xinjiang, from the internment, parent – separation of children, transfer of work and prevention of births, to central government. It is approved by Beijing and mandated by Beijing. [Source]

The Chinese government has taken extreme measures to attack critical assessments of its governance in Xinjiang. After the publication of the Xinjiang Papers, officials held a press conference to launch ad hominem attacks on Zenz. Twitter and Facebook recently deleted thousands of accounts linked to a private Chinese firm’s effort to reframe the global debate and oust critical / contradictory narratives about Xinjiang, in the words of a Stanford internet observatory report on disassembly. At Lawfare, Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren shared their research into how China uses disinformation and propaganda to defend its conduct in Xinjiang on Twitter:

Our research followed conversations around hashtags used by users engaged in discussions about the Chinese treatment of Uyghurs. By sampling these messages, we can see clear signs of platform manipulation. On Twitter, the accounts of trolls participating in these conversations are specialized and perform various functions. First, and most obvious, they spam the conversations by repeating talking points and filling the space on the platform. It is difficult to determine exactly how many social media accounts the Chinese have, but they number in the thousands. We discovered that the hashtag #Xinjiang appeared in 60,516 tweets in October. Of these, 3,310 tweets were the first tweet for a given account, suggesting the possibility that these 3,000+ accounts were created for this purpose. Almost 40% of those 60,000+ tweets were from accounts that had no followers, another sign of potential inauthenticity. Disinformation researcher @ conspirator0 identified that many of these accounts were created simultaneously, in batches. These accounts mostly copy and paste content, much of which deals with Xinjiang and, of course, Xinjiang cotton. A typical post is like this recently suspended from an account named Tanya Williams. It includes a 13-second video of a cotton field in Xinjiang and shares the message #human rights #cotton #xinjiang #forced labor #uyghur A good harvest of fine cotton. Users searching for conversations using one of these hashtags are a little less likely to find content critical of China and a little more likely to land on a video of a cotton field. These tactics make it increasingly difficult to break through messages from users expressing genuine concerns or evidence of China’s actions in Xinjiang. [Source]

Botnets are only part of the Chinese propaganda offensive. At the same press conference in which they attacked Zenz, officials from Xinjiang rented foreign bloggers, especially Jason Lightfoot from Britain and Raz Galor from Israel, for showing the real situation in Xinjiang. On Twitter, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian shared a video from a Bangladeshi journalist who praised Xinjiang’s natural beauty, halal cuisine and economic development. Sinologist Mareike Ohlberg tell DW that the Chinese government is seeking and deploying Western voices to make its own stories more credible. Bret Schafer of the Alliance for Securing Democracy told DW: “Whether they get paid or not, I would say their affinity to China or at least their antipathy to the West is likely to be genuine,” adding that the use of such voices is not a new propaganda tactic.

The propaganda blitzes failed to cover up information about the situation in Xinjiang. In November, researchers released a groundbreaking report on forced labor in the region’s cotton industry that involved more than 100 global retailers. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute published a detailed report on the bureaucratic, legal and rhetorical foundations of mass detention and other rights violations in Xinjiang, which CDT translated into Chinese. In an essay for SupChina, Darren Byler, assistant professor of international studies at Simon Fraser University and expert on Xinjiang, argued that the responsibility must extend beyond officials and political leaders to the creators of the technology that is used to suppress Muslims in northwest China: