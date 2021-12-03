“Aap ne ghabrana nahi”, the Pak embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: 03 Dec. 2021 13:21 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 3 (ANI): In embarrassment for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s embassy in Serbia on Friday shared a public message on its social media asking people “aap ne ghabrana nahi”. The Twitter handle shared a video in which he raised questions about Khan’s so-called “Naya Pakistan” pitch and asked how long does the government expect officials to remain silent when have not been paid in the past three months. Video shared by the Pakistan Embassy shows how the people of the country are coping in “severe” poverty. being forced out of schools due to non-payment of their tuition fees. “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and continue working for you unpaid in the past 3 months and our children? were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of school fees. Is it #NayaPakistan? ”tweeted the Serbian Embassy.

The tweet is accompanied by a clip mocking Imran Khan’s dialogue “Aapne ghabrana nahi”. “If the soap gets more expensive, don’t use it. If the wheat gets more expensive, please don’t eat,” the song lyrics say with Imran Khan’s “aapne ghabrana nahi” video inserted. between the two. In another tweet, the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia said: “I’m sorry @ImranKhanPTI, I have no other option.” Inflation in Pakistan rose to 11.5% from 9.2% earlier this week, the highest peak in the past 20 months, according to reports. In November, the country’s inflation rate was over 9%, with per capita income falling to $ 1,260 in 2021. According to The New International, the country’s economy, which grew by 36% between 2013 and 2018, has now plunged 16%. cent from 2018 to 2020. As a result, the per capita income which stood at $ 1,482 in 2018 fell to $ 1,194 in 2020, which was estimated by the IMF to be $ 1,260 in 2021, still showing the fact that purchasing power parity has eroded significantly, The News International reported. Poor governance and decisions at the highest level of exporting sugar first and then importing it, along with wheat and flour, coupled with the discouraging cultivation of pulses and cotton, also played a role. essential in increasing food inflation and importing over USD 1 billion worth of cotton further led to the devaluation of the rupee. (ANI)

