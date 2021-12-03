Nadia Sawalha backed by fans after passionate rampage



















Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha backed by fans after passionate explosion against Boris Johnson

Cowardly Women‘s Nadia sawalha was supported by fans after posting a lengthy video in which she took a hit with Boris Johnson after it was revealed he hosted a Christmas party last December, just a day before announcing “tighter restrictions”. MORE: Linda Robson shares heartwarming Christmas pic with granddaughters Lila and Betsy Captioning the video, she wrote: “BE CAREFUL I am so angry and I could swear !!! How dare you @borisjohnsonuk how dare you ???? Tell me what you think ?????? #borisjohnson #sauvage. “ Loading the player … WATCH: Nadia Sawalha’s husband Mark sparks strict rumors with dance moves The three-minute clip, which has been watched nearly 100,000 times, began: “Oh my god, oh my god, how much more are we supposed to [expletive] to take? Have you seen the last one? Have you seen him? About Boris Johnson having a [expletive] Christmas party on December 18 of last year? MORE: Nadia Sawalha takes stock of emotion after father admitted to hospital READ: Nadia Sawalha pays handsome tribute to hubby Mark Adderley on special day ” Have you seen it ? Can we all remember what we did last [expletive] December? Cancel everything! Because he had effectively canceled Christmas after trying to take all the fame of promising us that he had saved it much like what he’s been doing this year. “ Nadia posted the video Wednesday She continued: “Did you see the Prime Minister’s Question Time this morning? Mumbling his way, not denying that he had a party. But as usual, laughing at us, he draws it every time. “He didn’t deny that. What does that tell you? He just said they were sticking to the rules and regulations. Honestly to God, he lies with his back [expletive] teeth protruding. Here we go again, a rule for them, another rule for us. “ After praising Keir Starmer, she added of Boris’ appearance: “He was pathetic today, he was absolutely pathetic in his responses.” Nadia was supported by her friends and fans Friends and fans alike rushed to voice their opinion, with Lisa Faulkner writing: “It’s just gross.” Another remarked: “I have had enough now”, while a second added: “Well done Nadia telling the truth. Boris must absolutely be joking now !!!!” “Absolutely spot on, well said x,” said another.

