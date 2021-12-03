Travis Scott hires former Trump lawyer for Astroworld lawsuit





As lawsuits at the Astroworld Festival continue to mount, Travis Scott has secured himself a powerful lawyer, who has notable affiliations.

According to an article in the Houston Chronicle, published Tuesday, November 30, Travis hired Daniel Petrocelli, the lawyer who once defended Donald Trump, to represent the rapper against his lawsuits at the Astroworld Festival.

XXL confirmed this week that Petrocelli is Travis Scott’s legal advisor on the lawsuits relating to the large number of victims at Astroworld.

La Flame’s new attorney is responsible for litigation for Los Angeles-based law firm O’Melveny & Myers and is known to represent high profile clients. In 2016, Petrocelli was hired to defend then-presidential candidate Donald Trump against fraud lawsuits filed at the now defunct Trump University real estate seminars. A $ 25 million settlement agreement was reached in this matter.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Petrocelli emailed attorneys representing the families of the 10 deceased Astroworld victims on behalf of Travis Scott on November 24, offering to pay the funeral expenses for these people. The family of Ezra Blount, 9, buried on November 23 in Texas, rejected the offer.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt that Mr. Scott feels remorse. His upcoming trip will be painful. He has to face and hopefully see that he is wearing some of the responsibility for this tragedy, “wrote Bob Hilliard, the lawyer representing Erza. family, in a legal document obtained by XXL.

Additionally, the families of Danish Baig, 27, and John Hilgert, 14, both of whom died in the Astroworld festival tragedy, also declined Travis’ offer to cover their burial costs. loved one deceased.

According to a Billboard report released Wednesday, December 1, more than 250 lawsuits have been filed against Travis, Live Nation and other defendants affiliated with the 2021 Astroworld Festival and yesterday the cases represent more than 850 people. The total damage reached over $ 3 billion. The complaints accuse Travis, Live Nation and others of gross negligence in allegedly creating an environment that prompted thousands of people to surge near the stage, crushing onlookers in front of them.

Travis Scott has reportedly hired Houston criminal defense attorney Kent Schaffer to represent him as well.

