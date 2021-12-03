Watch China | Landmark resolution leaves Xi Jinping wanting more

~~

Analyzing the landmark resolution of the Chinese Community Party (CPC) central committees in a recent China Watch column before it was passed, I concluded that it represented President Xi Jinping’s attempt to pave the way for becoming a dictator in China. life.

The resolution was adopted soon after by the sixth plenary session on 19e Central Committee of the (CPC). A review of the content of the approved version proved my predictions to be correct. Also, it showed that Xi had already achieved his goal to a large extent.

Like another Sankei The article pointed out, the CCP’s adoption of the landmark resolution lays the foundation for a long-term Xi regime.

On the other hand, this same resolution exposed the limits of Xis’ historical status as a dictator. This becomes evident when one compares the contents of the landmark resolution passed by the CCP in 1981 when Deng Xiaoping was the supreme leader with those of this new document.

The Deng Xiaoping resolution was adopted in the wake of the extremely disastrous Cultural Revolution that rocked China. It also led to a wave of criticism of the mistakes and negative fallout of the political line pursued under Chairman Mao Zedong.

Through the selective rejection of the past and the emphasis on how the mistakes of the Mao era had been rectified, this resolution affirmed Deng’s authority as China’s new supreme leader. It can be said that the document ushered in the era of Deng Xiaoping.

The CPC has passed three landmark resolutions so far. The first happened in 1945 when Mao was the party leader. Here too, more than anything else, the rectification of the errors in the political lines and policies pursued by the previous CCP leaders marked the beginning of the era of Maos’ dictatorship.

Such wholesale rectification of the mistakes of the past is the means used by the top CCP leaders to establish their authority and usher in a new era as a righteous leader.

While Xi undoubtedly saw this as an opportunity to use the same playbook as Mao and Deng, the fact remains that he did not. And in fact, he couldn’t do it.

On the contrary, the landmark resolution regarding the leadership of the Xis praises Deng’s policies of reform and openness. It does not contain a single word of criticism of Deng.

In addition, even though the resolution does not devote much space to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, Xi’s immediate predecessors as China’s head, it respectfully lists and praises their achievements.

Deng Xiaoping (right) shakes hands with Henry Kissinger.

It is hardly surprising that the CCP today is unable to reject Deng Xiaoping and his era of reform and openness. It is universally recognized that Deng’s reform and opening-up strategy is the reason why China is now the world’s second-largest economy.

In addition, almost all of the current CCP leaders forged their careers during the Deng era. To reject Deng Xiaoping would be to repudiate himself as the leader of the CCP.

If the CCP cannot turn its back on Deng, it naturally follows that it cannot repudiate the policies of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, since both have faithfully followed his line.

However, in the end, Xis’ historic resolution could not be a glaring rectification of past mistakes like those of Mao and Deng. Therefore, it remains far from clear what is really new about Xi Jinping’s new era.

This is the very reason why Xi is limited in his attempts to start his own era. It is also its biggest weak point. One of the biggest political questions he will face in the days to come is how to escape the shadow of Deng Xiaoping.

Democratically elected Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

To overcome this obstacle, Xi must complete an important task that Deng was unable to. He must accumulate glorious achievements that will make him better than Deng.

Looking for such a magic card to play, Xis’ gaze undoubtedly gravitates towards the annexation of Taiwan.

The unification of the motherland has been a long-standing wish of the Chinese Communists. If Xi was able to achieve this goal, his prestige would surpass not only Deng but even Mao Zedong himself.

However, after Xi is reconfirmed as the head of the CCP at the party convention in the fall of 2022, it is highly likely that he will turn his full attention to annexing Taiwan.

How can other nations in the region respond to this threat to peace? They should start seriously considering this issue now.

