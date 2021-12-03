It’s time to turn fintech initiatives into a revolution: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the fintech industry in India to convert its fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. Now is the time to turn these Fintech initiatives into a Fintech revolution. A revolution that contributes to the financial empowerment of every citizen in the country, Modi said after practically inaugurating the InFinity Forum, a financial technology leadership forum, co-hosted by regulator Gift City IFSCA and Bloomberg. Modi pointed out that the FinTech industry in India is already innovating to improve access to finance and formal credit system for every person in the country. He also said technology was making a big change in finance, and mobile payments last year topped ATM cash withdrawals for the first time. Without physical branches, fully digital banks are already a reality and could become mainstream in less than a decade, Modi added. The two-day summit will see the participation of more than 70 countries, while Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries. This InFinity forum has brought together top minds from the business and tech world to discuss how technology and innovation can be harnessed by the fintech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity in its together. Modi said India has proven itself to be second to none when it comes to adopting or innovating around technology. Problems That Need Attention While noting that the Common Indian has shown immense trust in the Indian FinTech ecosystem by embracing digital payments and these technologies, Modi stressed that this trust is a responsibility. Trust means you have to make sure that people’s interests are guaranteed. Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security, he said. Gift city On Gift City in Gujarat, Modi said it was not just a premise, he represented the promise of India’s democratic values, demand, demographics and diversity. It represents India’s openness to ideas, innovation and investment. Gift City is a gateway to the global Fintech world. IFSC in Gift City was born from the vision that finance combined with technology would be an important part of India’s future development. Our aim is to provide the best international financial services not only for India but for the world, said Modi. The Prime Minister said that finance is the lifeblood of an economy and technology is its vector. Both are equally important in reaching Antyodaya and Sarvodaya. He said the Flagship Infinity Forum is part of the effort to bring together all key stakeholders in the global fintech industry to explore the unlimited future of the industry.

