“Sorry Imran Khan”: Embassy tweet mocks Prime Minister and asks for salary; Pakistan says its account has been hacked | World news





The official Twitter account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia published a public message on the social media platform on Friday asking Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan how long does the government expect government officials to keep silence when they have not been paid in the last three months. As the message caused a sensation on Twitter that Imran Khan was facing a rebellion from his government officials, Dr Arslan Khalid, Imran Khan’s digital media focal person, tweeted that according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the account had been hacked.

After an hour and a half, the tweets were deleted.

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia Twitter account is a verified user and has 1,553 followers. The video and post went viral within minutes of its posting, as in addition to raising the issue of non-payment of wages, the post contained a video slamming Imran Khan.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan, we, the government official, to remain silent and continue working for you unpaid in the past 3 months and that our children are forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is that #NayaPakistan? ” the tweet read. In another tweet, the writer wrote: “I’m sorry Imran Khan, I have no other option.”

The tweet is accompanied by a clip mocking Imran Khan’s statement, “Aap ne ghabrana nahi”. “If the soap gets more expensive, don’t use it. If the wheat gets more expensive, please don’t eat,” the song’s lyrics say with Imran Khan’s “Aapne ghabrana nahi” video inserted. between the two. The clip is by Saad Alvi, released on March 8. The title of the song is Aap ne ghabrana nahi.

The Twitter account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia has been hacked according to information from the Foreign Ministry and @ForeignOfficePk is investigating the matter.

– Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

The Foreign Office is investigating the matter, Dr Khalid tweeted.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, apart from Arslan Khalid’s tweet, the Foreign Ministry has not released any statement regarding the incident.

The first tweet with the video was then removed.

Earlier this week, data released by Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5% from 9.2%, the largest increase recorded in the past 20 months influenced by an increase record high fuel prices in October, Dawn reported.

