Trump’s interview with Nigel Farage raised GB News ratings | FR News





Nigel Farages’ interview with Donald Trump on Wednesday drastically boosted audiences for GB News, the right-wing news channel that increasingly relies on fans of the former UKip leader to attract viewers .

Around 190,000 people tune in over the course of the evening to watch the former US president repeat baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and to criticize the Duchess of Sussex. The audience was twice what Farages normally watched at the time.

Although the total audience for the Trump interview remained minimal, it was only watched by 1.3% of UK viewers during the show’s air hour, giving GB News the token victory. to overtake Sky News and the BBC News channel during the time slot.

Andrew Neil, the former chairman of GB News, who had a very public outing from the station earlier this year, recently lamented the channel’s Fox News management and contemptuously said she now looked like a band homage to Ukip.

Still, GB News viewers seem to be reacting most enthusiastically to the Ukip elements of the channels release. Audience figures produced by the Barb rating agency show that Farages’ weekday show is still more popular than almost any other program on GB News and almost on its own is helping to boost the channel’s audience figures after a catastrophic launch.

While Sky News and the BBC News channel have broadly consistent audience figures throughout the day, GB News audiences increase rapidly in front of Farages’ programs at 7 p.m. before dropping back once their show is interrupted.

At one point on Wednesday afternoon, GB News was only being watched by 1,000 viewers, only to make it in time for Farages’ interview with Trump at the Mar-A-Lago complex in Florida.

Farage initially failed to have his own dedicated slot on GB News, instead of being given a guest role on a Sunday morning show that wasn’t even announced when the channel launched. Yet within weeks, he agreed to step in to host a weekday evening show, at a time when GB News was in disarray.

By this point, Neil had walked away after just eight shows, the channel was facing a viewer boycott after a presenter knelt in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, GB News’ technical system was barely working, the setting was too dark to enlighten some presenters, and key staff backstage had been fired or resigning.

The nadir came when some shows got zero viewership figures, meaning advertisers no one was watching.

Many technical issues have now been resolved, and although GB News remains well below audience levels that outside analysts say are necessary for it to make a profit, it has continued to hire staff and maintain its business. develop. Channel funders also remain committed to the project, while Sunday Express editor-in-chief Michael Booker has been recruited as GB News editorial director with a plan to hire more staff.

However, looming on the horizon is the launch of Rupert Murdochs’ rival talkTV, which is currently in the midst of its own wave of hiring. He will face GB News with an evening show hosted by Piers Morgan, and will have access to much larger financial reserves as well as the ability to promote his material to other outlets owned by Murdoch.

GB News, another challenge could be making sure Farage doesn’t give up his presentation niche to return to full-time politics, an idea he pitched in the Telegraph last month after saying he had been approached by political donors opposed to people crossing the Channel on boats seeking asylum in the UK.

