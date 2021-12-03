Handful of fanatics to blame for Capitol Riot, says Trump ally Meadows in book | Attack on the US Capitol





In his new memoir, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows only blames a handful of fanatics for the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill in which nearly 700 people have now been charged.

Nobody would [focus] on the actions of those supporters of President Trump who came to [to Washington on 6 January] without hatred in their hearts or any bad intentions, he writes. Instead, they focused on the actions of a handful of fanatics across town.

Throughout his book, Meadows seeks to downplay Donald Trump’s role in an insurgency about which Meadows himself will now cooperate with the House Inquiry Committee.

The former chief of staff writes extensively, favorably and selectively about Trump’s attempts to reverse his electoral defeat to Joe Biden, of which the attack on Capitol Hill was the deadly climax.

But while enthusiastically repeating Trump’s lie that his defeat was the result of electoral fraud, Meadows is skidding attempts to stop the certification of Electoral College results, the cause the mob attacked the Capitol for.

For example, Meadows does not mention Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official whose attempt to persuade Trump that he could legally reverse his defeat put him in legal danger.

A report by Jon Karl of ABC News placed Meadows in the Oval Office on January 3, when Clark tried to persuade Trump to fire Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen, who rejected the plan.

In his book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, Karl details how Trump was deterred by the threat of massive DoJ resignations.

On Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee recommended a contempt charge against Clark. The question now goes to the House.

Karl also reports that assistants to then-vice president Mike Pence, who would oversee the certification of results on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, began to suspect that Meadows himself was pushing plans to reverse the process.

Meadows, Karl said, sent the vice presidents staff a memo written by campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, saying Pence could report the results in six key states in dispute.

Reporting another note written by Johnny McEntee, director of Trump’s presidential personnel office, Karl writes: It was all foolishness. There was no other way to say it.

Karl agrees with other reporters that Meadows was not in the Oval Office when, on January 4, constitutional expert John Eastman presented his own memo on how Pence could supposedly stop the certification.

Two days later, in chaotic hours on Capitol Hill, offices were ransacked, rioters paraded Trump and Confederate flags through the halls of Congress, and lawmakers were taken to safety. Some rioters chanted that Pence should be captured and hanged. Five people died, including a Trump supporter shot dead by law enforcement and a Capitol Hill cop who collapsed the next day.

Meadows, however, insists the crowd had absolutely no urging from President Trump.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, The Chiefs Chief, as Meadows backed out under threat of contempt and agreed to testify before the special House committee investigating Jan.6.

Also this week, Trump’s lawyers argued in court that executive privilege means his White House files should not be disclosed to the panel. The former president maintains that the same doctrine should apply to former collaborators.

Last weekend, California Democrat Adam Schiff said the Jan.6 panel wanted to establish the former president’s full role in the Capitol Riot.

That is, what did he know in advance about the propensity for violence that day? Was it basically the back-up plan for failure [election] disputes across the country? Was this something that was planned? How was it funded, if the backers knew what was going to happen that day? And what was the president’s response as the attack unfolded, while his own vice-president was threatened? Schiff said.

On Tuesday, citing sources close to Trump, the Guardian reported that hours before the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump made several White House calls to allies at a Washington hotel and discussed ways to stop certification .

Meadows’ book, however, will provide few additional answers.

Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows leave the White House on January 4, 2021. Photograph: Erin Scott / REX / Shutterstock

As he traveled with Trump to a rally near the White House on January 6, Meadows writes, Trump was in mourning for the second term he had been unfairly denied.

Trump took the stage following a call for a combat trial from his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Trump’s own words presented his instruction to supporters to fight like hell.

But Meadows says the speech was more subdued than usual.

He also claims that when Trump told the crowd they were going to go to Capitol Hill and cheer on Republicans who opposed the Electoral College results, it was all improvised.

Meadows said Trump told him immediately after the speech that when he announced that he would be walking on Capitol Hill himself, he spoke metaphorically, but only because he knew as well as anyone that we couldn’t. organize such a trip in such a short time.

In their own book Trump, Peril, Bob Woodward, and Robert Costa of the Washington Post describe what happened next.

After Trump’s hour-long speech, thousands of attendees followed his advice. They walked down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the Capitol, and when they got there they got closer and closer to the Capitol despite pleas from [law enforcement].

By 1:30 p.m., part of the crowd had turned into a crowd, knocking on doors and demanding entry. At 1:50 p.m. [police] declared a riot. Possible homemade bombs had been found nearby.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the windows on the Capitol began to shatter. They were inside. Many were looking for Mike Pence outside, a makeshift gallows had been erected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/02/trump-capitol-attack-mark-meadows-memoir-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos