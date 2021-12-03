PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, reviews readiness of States and Center





The prime minister called on the authorities to take all possible measures to ensure that people are evacuated safely and to ensure that all essential services are maintained, according to the PMO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the Central and State’s cyclone preparedness Thursday in New Delhi. ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the readiness of states, central ministries and relevant agencies to deal with the situation arising from the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister’s office. In accordance with the PMO, the Prime Minister ordered officials to take all possible measures to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health, l drinking water, etc. any disturbance. He further asked them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan unimpeded travel. He also managed the 24×7 operation of the control rooms. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the low pressure region of the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify until Cyclone Jawad and reach the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh – Odisha on the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed. going up to 100 km / h. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has issued regular bulletins with the latest forecasts to all affected states. The Cabinet Secretary reviewed the situation and preparedness with the Chief Secretaries of all coastal states and relevant central ministries / agencies. The Home Office is reviewing the situation 24/7 and is in contact with state governments / UTs and relevant central agencies. MHA has already pre-released the first tranche of SDRF to all states. The NDRF has pre-positioned 29 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters, telecommunications equipment, etc. in the States and maintained 33 teams on standby. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer Task Force units, complete with boats and rescue equipment, are ready for deployment. Surveillance planes and helicopters carry out aerial surveillance along the coast. Disaster relief teams and medical teams are on standby at locations along the east coast. The Department of Energy has activated emergency response systems and keeps transformers, diesel generators and other equipment in working order for immediate restoration of power. The Ministry of Communications continuously monitors all telecommunications towers and exchanges and is fully prepared to restore the telecommunications network. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to potentially affected states / TUs, for COVID preparedness and health sector response in affected areas. The Ministry of Ports, Navigation and Waterways has taken steps to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed relief vessels. States have also been urged to alert industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast. The NDRF helps state agencies prepare to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and also continuously runs community awareness campaigns on how to deal with the hurricane situation. The meeting took place in the presence of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Minister of the Interior, DG NDRF and DG IMD. Read all Latest news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,

