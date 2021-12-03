Politics
How Xi Jinping could be overthrown as chairman of the Communist Party of China
Xi Jinping’s position as Chinese president could be threatened within his Communist Party if economic growth slumps, according to a national security expert.
Authoritarian leader’s crackdown on billionaires as part of ‘common prosperity’ agenda could destroy economic growth while a drag on essential exports could see other countries like Australia create their own supply chains to diversify away from China.
While China is the main trading partner of 130 countries, its trade sanctions against Australia have backfired, with a politically-motivated coal ban causing widespread blackouts this year.
Oxford Economics predicts that China’s growth will fall to just 1% in 2022 if the debt problems of real estate giant Evergrande spread to other parts of the economy.
It would be the weakest growth in gross domestic product since 1976, the year the Chinese Cultural Revolution ended with the death of Communist dictator Mao Zedong.
Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the authoritarian legitimacy of the Communist Party of China depends on its ability to ensure economic prosperity.
“The legitimacy of the Communist Party since Mao’s death has come from the economic growth it has brought to the Chinese people,” he told Daily Mail Australia.
“The deal the party has made to stay in power is, ‘You let us stay in power, you stay out of politics and other discussions on sensitive issues and in return, the Chinese economy will bring you wealth. “.
Mr Shoebridge said President Xi, in power since 2013, was more likely to face a challenge within his Chinese Communist Party than a popular uprising if the economy slows significantly.
“I think the most likely thing is that internal Chinese Communist Party concern will occur,” he said.
“At its peak, this could mean that his power is called into question within the party if it interferes with the party’s ability to continue to govern, it is more likely to be an internal challenge to his. leadership, but he has been ruthless in purging many other potential power centers in the party.
While many Communist Party officials are said to be fearful, President Xi may also end up being less aware of his political situation, having seen the two-term limit for being leader abolished in 2018.
“The risk here is that he shuts off other voices that would give him uncomfortable advice and when you do that you don’t get any news about the people who are organizing things against you,” Mr Shoebridge said.
President Xi was seen as more likely to face a challenge within his Chinese Communist Party rather than an uprising among the people if the economy slows significantly (he is pictured at the National People’s Congress at the Grand Palace of the People in Beijing in 2016)
Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the authoritarian legitimacy of the Communist Party of China depends on the prosperity of the economy)
“It is shutting down its channels of information about the concern within the party and that creates the environment where it could happen.”
Joe Hockey, Australia’s former ambassador to the United States after serving as treasurer, told the Washington-based Hoover Institute at Stanford University that social upheaval could challenge President Xi’s authority.
“Remember that there have been insurgencies against authority in China many times over many years,” he said.
“So this is not something new. It is something to fear.
Mr Hockey, whose speech was observed by the Australian Financial Review, said the Chinese government’s crackdown on businesses was a sign of fear.
Oxford Economics predicts that China’s growth will fall to just 1% in 2022 if the debt problems of real estate giant Evergrande spread to other parts of the economy. It would be the smallest expansion in gross domestic product since 1976, the year the Chinese Cultural Revolution ended with the death of Communist dictator Mao Zedong (pictured, an Evergrande development in Hong Kong)
“Beijing still thinks that if they lose control of the flow of capital, then they lose control of the economy and that’s what scares them,” he said.
“China cannot face a recession. “
People like billionaire Jack Ma, founder of online retail giant Alibaba, have gone into hiding.
Mr Shoebridge said this crackdown on the wealthy is likely to decrease China’s domestic economic activity as it becomes more difficult to maintain high growth with a larger middle class.
“Some of the internal economic problems that are already happening – the real estate sector, the financial sector, the energy sector are already struggling and in part because of Xi’s decision-making,” he said.
Joe Hockey, Australia’s former ambassador to the United States after serving as treasurer, told Washington-based Hoover Institute at Stanford University that social upheaval could challenge President Xi’s authority (he is pictured with wife Melissa Babbage)
“It harms their prosperity. His idea for the Chinese economy is to rely more on domestic demand and consumption and less on the need to export goods and services – but if your domestic economy is more struggling, so is your anti-corruption campaign. tells people who spend lavishly that they may well be subject to corruption charges, it is very difficult to fuel this consumer demand at the national level. ‘
Mr Shoebridge said restrictions on Chinese exports would exacerbate global inflationary pressures and encourage other countries to develop their own supply chains.
“This will lead to shortages, but it will also cause others to start creating alternative supply chains,” he said.
“We’ve seen this happen in the case of rare earths before because China has done just that, threatening to stop rare earth exports to Japan.”
China’s aggression led to the formation of the Quad, also known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, between Australia, Japan, India and the United States.
China this year banned exports of urea, a phosphate needed to run diesel engines, in an attempt to control fertilizer prices and contain food inflation.
The National Road Transport Association said Australia only had two months of urea supply left.
With half of Australia’s long-haul truck fleet powered by diesel engines, board member Allan Thornley said logistics transport will stop, causing the supply chain to shut down .
“We don’t have transport service, your whole supply network is collapsing,” he told Melbourne 3AW radio broadcaster Neil Mitchell.
“All recent truck models use the additive. “
China’s attempts last year to punish Australia for its calls for a Covid investigation appear to have caused coal futures in October to hit an all-time high of US $ 271 per tonne after cities Chinese were plunged into blackouts due to a decrease in coal.
Even before the 2019 pandemic, Australian coal had not been unloaded at Chinese ports after telecommunications giant Huawei was banned from installing Australia’s next-generation 5G network.
