Fidel Castro’s boots, binoculars and jeep on display in Cuba’s newest museum





A bust of Fidel Castro of Chinese Xi Jinping, the army jeep he drove through Cuba in, his well-worn boots and Russian-made assault rifle are just a few of the longtime Cuban leader’s possessions exhibited in a new museum in His Honor.

The “Centro Fidel Castro”, housed in an elegant mansion in the chic Vedado district of Havana, opened its doors on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the death of the Cuban revolutionary. The Communist government says it hopes the center will help spread Castro’s message to visitors, local and foreign. Soldiers line up to enter the “Fidel Castro Center” as it opens its doors to help spread the message of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro to local and foreign visitors in an effort to cement his revolutionary legacy. REUTERS / Natalia Favre) “You can’t tell the story of Fidel Castro’s life without telling the story of the Cuban revolution,” said Sissi Abay Diaz from the center. “They are inseparable. Castro, a Cold War icon who built a communist state on a Caribbean island at the gates of the United States and for five decades defied American efforts to overthrow it, died aged 90 in November 2016 The center presents Castro’s legacy and ideas. in several exhibition rooms, an amphitheater, bookstore, gardens as well as an extensive library, including books written by novelist and Islander Ernest Hemingway. A woman walks past images of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the “Center Fidel Castro” museum. (REUTERS / Natalie Favre) Exhibits include photos with Colombian author and close confidant Gabriel Garca Mrquez, as well as Castro’s weapons, backpack and military cap that accompanied him from the Sierra Maestra mountains in eastern Cuba to the capital Havana during the 1959 revolution that overthrew the US-backed dictator. Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Castro’s death closes a long and tumultuous chapter in Latin American history. The bearded leader has been demonized by the United States and its allies for his crackdown on dissent at home and support for rebellion abroad, but admired by many leftists around the world, especially in Latin America and Africa. Africa. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/art-and-culture/centro-fidel-castro-boots-binoculars-jeep-on-display-in-cubas-newest-museum-7651247/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos