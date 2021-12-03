Politics
What is the difference between Modi and Manmohan as a PM? Jyotiraditya Scindia Solution
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a dynamic, results-driven decision maker.
Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “results-oriented and dynamic” leader while comparing his working style to that of his predecessor Manmohan Singh. He said this during the Agenda Aaj Tak event, stressing that a comparison between the two could not be made.
When asked about the difference between the working styles of Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Scindia said: I think it’s difficult to make a comparison between the two. Zameen aasman ka antar hai [there is a world of difference] between the two leaders[PM Modi is] dynamic and results-oriented decision making.
He said, my experience from the past four months is that there is a results driven, productivity driven system in place [under this government] which is a golden opportunity for people like me who have a background in banking before entering politics.
Scindia is one of the top ministers in Narendra Modi’s government who has a background in a non-Bharatiya Janata party. He had been Union Minister under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and became Union Minister in the Modi government in July this year.
On his reasons for leaving Congress, Scindia said: “Congress is a party where no entry or exit talks are conducted.
Scindia’s resignation from Congress led to the downfall of the party government in Madhya Pradesh last year. More than 25 congressmen had resigned from the party to follow Scindia in joining the BJP.
In the polls, Scindia has ensured victory for a majority of defected leaders, some of whom have been inducted into the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The polls also propelled Scindia to the central government as minister of civil aviation.
