“Boris Johnson letting his mask slip off is his nod to Covid skeptics” – Paul Routledge





The PM performs in his gallery, appeasing his die-hard Tory MPs in lockdown-skeptic Covid recovery group while flattering the die-hard anti-vaccines that are his natural constituency and he doesn't care what you or I think he believes himself superior

His persistent abuse of the anti-social mask is deliberate. By refusing to wear a face covering, Boris Johnson seeks to make a political point. Two, in fact. He appeases his die-hard conservative MPs in the lockdown-skeptic Covid recovery group, whose power he fears. And he flatters the die-hard anti-vaccines that are his natural constituency. Yours! they say every time he is surprised that he is not wearing a mask. Plus, it satisfies his innate compulsion to break the rules, especially the ones he imposes on the rest of us. This confirms its difference, its superiority. He will do it again, where and when he shouldn’t, and all hell will be caught by the ubiquitous mobile. The nation is on the lookout for Bojo for what I call his masquerade. Do you agree? Give your opinion in the comments section Johnson’s conduct is bad public policy, but what does it matter? He plans to stay there for another 10 years, although the British general public might have something to say about it. Particularly after the Mirror revealed that its Downing Street staff were throwing parties during last winter’s lockdown, in defiance of the law. People were fined for doing just that. Even Pfeffel Johnson’s liar can’t deny that these # 10 drink and gambling events took place. There are too many witnesses. There was even a secret Santa Claus, supposedly Jacob Rees-Mogg, taking time off from his usual role as Scrooge. Next time take his P45 in your bag, Moggers. Spread the word The Caribbean island of Barbados abolished the Queen’s role as head of state and became a republic this week. One thing they haven’t gotten rid of is the English language, used by Dame Sandra Mason in her inaugural presidential address. English is now the world’s language, the lingua franca of IT, business, diplomacy, aviation and everyday conversation. Every child from Kabul to Beijing who wants to get out of it learns it. It was quickly becoming the main language of the EU before we left, displacing French to their chagrin and could still survive as such. Sad but true, English is only the language of the Caribbean due to Britain’s iniquitous role in the slave trade from Africa. It does not condone slavery in any way, but it is the only legacy that deserves to be saved from these terrible times. Big puddin ‘









Picture: Phil Taylor / SWNS)

Bolton chef Gareth Mason created the ultimate Christmas dinner pudding. Weighing a kilogram, it contains grated sprouts, roasted carrots, parsnip, diced turkey breast, roasted potatoes, stuffing balls, covered pigs and turkey juice in a thick crust pastry. . Wot, no dark meat from the legs? It sounds like a heart attack to me, but I bet they’ll be lining up around the block to eat a mini-gutbuster version at his pub, Absolute Bar and Bistro in Manchester. Fabulous ab, Gazza. Read more Read more

